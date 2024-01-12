6A-Central
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Jonesboro at North Little Rock
Little Rock Southwest at Bryant
6A-West
Rogers Heritage at Rogers
5A-Central
eStem at Beebe
Jacksonville at Maumelle
Little Rock Parkview
at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian#
5A-East
Greene County Tech at Valley View
Paragould at Batesville
Searcy at Marion
West Memphis at Nettleton
5A-South
Benton at Lake Hamilton
El Dorado at Hot Springs Lakeside
Texarkana at Hot Springs
White Hall at Sheridan
5A-West
Alma at Russellville
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Harrison
Mountain Home at Van Buren
4A-1
Gentry at Farmington
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
Prairie Grove at Gravette
4A-3
Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside*
Trumann at Brookland*
Wynne at Forrest City*
4A-4
Clarksville at Waldron
Fountain Lake at Mena
Pottsville at Morrilton
4A-5
Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson
Heber Springs at Clinton
LISA Academy West at Little Rock Hall*
Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Christian*
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Hope
Camden Fairview at Ashdown
Magnolia at Malvern
Nashville at De Queen
4A-8
Mills at Crossett
Monticello at Watson Chapel
Star City at Warren
Stuttgart at Hamburg
3A-1
Bergman at Valley Springs
Green Forest at Elkins
West Fork at Flippin
3A-2
Cave City at Tuckerman
Hoxie at Salem
Melbourne at Mountain View
Walnut Ridge at Newport
3A-3
Corning at Harrisburg*
Osceola at Rivercrest*
3A-4
Booneville at Danville
Cossatot River at Twin Rivers
Hackett at Cedarville
Paris at Charleston
3A-5
Atkins at Dover
Central Arkansas Christian at Lamar
Mayflower at Perryville
Maumelle Charter at Baptist Prep
3A-6
Harding Academy at Episcopal Collegiate
LISA Academy North at Pangburn
Riverview at Helena-West Helena
Rose Bud at Bald Knob
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose
Bismarck at Prescott
Centerpoint at Genoa Central
Jessieville at Fouke
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Smackover
Drew Central at Lake Village
Dumas at McGehee
2A-1
Eureka Springs at Haas Hall Bentonville
Ozark Mountain at Life Way Christian
2A-2
Cedar Ridge at Quitman
Izard County at Marshall
South Side Bee Branch at Sloan-Hendrix
White County Central at Mount Vernon-Enola
2A-3
Bay at Buffalo Island Central
Cross County at East Poinsett County
Marmaduke at Riverside
Rector at Earle
2A-4
Johnson County Westside at Mansfield
Lavaca at Hector
Mountainburg at Western Yell County
2A-5
Conway Christian at Poyen
Conway St. Joseph at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Cutter-Morning Star at England
Mountain Pine at Bigelow
2A-6
Hazen at Barton
Marianna at Carlisle
Palestine-Wheatly at McCrory
2A-7
Acorn at Murfreesboro
Foreman at Dierks
Spring Hill at Horatio
2A-8
Fordyce at Junction City
Gurdon at Ouachita
Parkers Chapel at Woodlawn
1A-1E
Alpena at Lead Hill
1A-1W
Ozark Catholic at The New School
County Line at Mulberry
1A-2
Rural Special at Viola
West Side Greers Ferry at Calico Rock
1A-3
Armorel at Hillcrest
Crowley's Ridge at Ridgefield Christian
1A-4
Scranton at Sacred Heart
Wonderview at Guy-Perkins
1A-5
Bradford at Scott Charter
Brinkley at Midland
Clarendon at Marvell-Elaine
1A-7
Mineral Springs at Lafayette County
Oden at Bradley
1A-8
Bearden at Hermitage
Emerson at Friendship Aspire
Hampton at Strong
Nevada at Dermott
Nonconference
Augusta at Abundant Life
Columbia Christian at Legacy Academy
Gosnell at Barton#
Marked Tree at Caruthersville, Mo.#
Maynard at Koshkonong, Mo.
Mount Ida at Fort Smith Union Christian
Nemo Vista at Magazine
*Boys only
#Girls only
Subject to change