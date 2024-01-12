6A-Central

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Jonesboro at North Little Rock

Little Rock Southwest at Bryant

6A-West

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

5A-Central

eStem at Beebe

Jacksonville at Maumelle

Little Rock Parkview

at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian#

5A-East

Greene County Tech at Valley View

Paragould at Batesville

Searcy at Marion

West Memphis at Nettleton

5A-South

Benton at Lake Hamilton

El Dorado at Hot Springs Lakeside

Texarkana at Hot Springs

White Hall at Sheridan

5A-West

Alma at Russellville

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Harrison

Mountain Home at Van Buren

4A-1

Gentry at Farmington

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

Prairie Grove at Gravette

4A-3

Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside*

Trumann at Brookland*

Wynne at Forrest City*

4A-4

Clarksville at Waldron

Fountain Lake at Mena

Pottsville at Morrilton

4A-5

Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson

Heber Springs at Clinton

LISA Academy West at Little Rock Hall*

Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Christian*

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Hope

Camden Fairview at Ashdown

Magnolia at Malvern

Nashville at De Queen

4A-8

Mills at Crossett

Monticello at Watson Chapel

Star City at Warren

Stuttgart at Hamburg

3A-1

Bergman at Valley Springs

Green Forest at Elkins

West Fork at Flippin

3A-2

Cave City at Tuckerman

Hoxie at Salem

Melbourne at Mountain View

Walnut Ridge at Newport

3A-3

Corning at Harrisburg*

Osceola at Rivercrest*

3A-4

Booneville at Danville

Cossatot River at Twin Rivers

Hackett at Cedarville

Paris at Charleston

3A-5

Atkins at Dover

Central Arkansas Christian at Lamar

Mayflower at Perryville

Maumelle Charter at Baptist Prep

3A-6

Harding Academy at Episcopal Collegiate

LISA Academy North at Pangburn

Riverview at Helena-West Helena

Rose Bud at Bald Knob

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Bismarck at Prescott

Centerpoint at Genoa Central

Jessieville at Fouke

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Smackover

Drew Central at Lake Village

Dumas at McGehee

2A-1

Eureka Springs at Haas Hall Bentonville

Ozark Mountain at Life Way Christian

2A-2

Cedar Ridge at Quitman

Izard County at Marshall

South Side Bee Branch at Sloan-Hendrix

White County Central at Mount Vernon-Enola

2A-3

Bay at Buffalo Island Central

Cross County at East Poinsett County

Marmaduke at Riverside

Rector at Earle

2A-4

Johnson County Westside at Mansfield

Lavaca at Hector

Mountainburg at Western Yell County

2A-5

Conway Christian at Poyen

Conway St. Joseph at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Cutter-Morning Star at England

Mountain Pine at Bigelow

2A-6

Hazen at Barton

Marianna at Carlisle

Palestine-Wheatly at McCrory

2A-7

Acorn at Murfreesboro

Foreman at Dierks

Spring Hill at Horatio

2A-8

Fordyce at Junction City

Gurdon at Ouachita

Parkers Chapel at Woodlawn

1A-1E

Alpena at Lead Hill

1A-1W

Ozark Catholic at The New School

County Line at Mulberry

1A-2

Rural Special at Viola

West Side Greers Ferry at Calico Rock

1A-3

Armorel at Hillcrest

Crowley's Ridge at Ridgefield Christian

1A-4

Scranton at Sacred Heart

Wonderview at Guy-Perkins

1A-5

Bradford at Scott Charter

Brinkley at Midland

Clarendon at Marvell-Elaine

1A-7

Mineral Springs at Lafayette County

Oden at Bradley

1A-8

Bearden at Hermitage

Emerson at Friendship Aspire

Hampton at Strong

Nevada at Dermott

Nonconference

Augusta at Abundant Life

Columbia Christian at Legacy Academy

Gosnell at Barton#

Marked Tree at Caruthersville, Mo.#

Maynard at Koshkonong, Mo.

Mount Ida at Fort Smith Union Christian

Nemo Vista at Magazine

*Boys only

#Girls only

Subject to change