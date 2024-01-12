UA teams open indoor season tonight

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams, which swept SEC and NCAA championships indoors last year, open the 2024 season tonight at the Randal Tyson Center.

The Razorbacks host the Arkansas Invitational with a field that includes Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech, Tulsa, Arkansas-Little Rock, Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Harding and Oral Roberts among numerous visiting teams.

"Obviously we're fortunate to have won the NCAA indoor title along with the SEC title," said Chris Bucknam, who is in his 16th year as Arkansas men's coach. "That's always the standard for us. We don't look at this year any differently."

Chris Johnson in his first year as coach of the Arkansas women's program after being an assistant the previous 12 years. He was promoted to replace Lance Harter, who retired last summer after 33 years.

"Yes, a little different, but I'm more focused on the kids and not necessarily on myself," Johnson said of his new role leading the program. "Obviously the goals are the same.

"I like the pressure. The expectations are high. It's Arkansas, and we understand what that means."

The Arkansas women's team has lost stars like NCAA hurdles champions Britton Wilson and Ackera Nugent, who both turned pro.

"We've lost some tremendous athletes, but that's to be expected based on how we coach our athletes and get them prepared for the next level," Johnson said. "I think we're always developing someone else to step up and fill those shoes."

Freshman Shawnti Jackson, the nation's top high school sprinter last year from Creedmoore, N.C., will make her Razorback debut tonight in the 400 meters.

Jackson, USATF's Youth Athlete of the Year, has run personal-bests of 10.89 seconds in the 100, 22.70 in the 200 and 52.29 in the 400.

"When she steps onto the track, it's electric," Johnson said. "She's competed on the big stage from a juniors perspective.

"Obviously she's a talented athlete. It's our job to make sure we're taking the necessary steps to keep her ready for the big meets.

"For this first meet, we just want to see her go out and compete and execute."

Among the newcomers for Arkansas' men's team is Romaine Beckford, a senior transfer from South Florida who won NCAA high jump titles indoors and outdoors last year. His best marks are 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches outdoors and 7-5 indoors.

Arkansas senior Roje Stona, who took second in the NCAA in the discus last year, will compete in the shot put.

The Razorbacks will host the SEC Championships on Feb. 23-24. The NCAA Championships will be held March 8-9 in Boston.

"The purpose of this meet is to shake the rust off a little bit and get out those first-meet jitters," Bucknam said. "Our goal more than anything for the first meet is to come out of it healthy.

"We feel we've got a good team. We'll have a better picture by the end of January."

Arkansas sophomore Jaydon Hibbert, who won The Bowerman as the top collegiate athlete in 2023 when he swept SEC and NCAA triple jump titles indoors and outdoors, won't be competing tonight.

Bucknam said Hibbert's schedule will be planned with the expectation he'll compete in Paris at the Summer Olympics. Men's triple jump qualifying will be Aug. 7 with the final on Aug. 9.

"We start where Jaydon's last competition might be and we work backwards, and obviously we're hoping his last competition is going to be in Paris," Bucknam said. "He's got a long year to negotiate. We'll carefully plan looking at the totality of the season."

Johnson said tonight is a starting point to prepare for the championship season of the SEC and NCAA meets.

"We have a really solid team, but it's a long season," Johnson said. "The key is to keep these kids healthy, keep them engaged and go out and compete and let's get better every week.

"We want to see our kids compete and be under control. Have some fun and be loose and be competitive within the parameters we've given them."





Arkansas track and field

WHAT Arkansas Invitational to open the indoor season.

WHEN Today. Field events start at 11 a.m. and running events at 12:45 p.m. The 1,600-meter relays cap the meet at 8:45 p.m.

WHERE Randal Tyson Center, Fayetteville

WHO In addition to host Arkansas, visiting teams will include Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Harding, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, Evangel (Mo.), Louisiana-Tech, Missouri-Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Southwest Baptist (Mo.), Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Texarkana, Tulsa, Texas-Arlington and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

STREAMING A live stream of the meet will be available on SEC Network-Plus at http://tinyurl.com/mr282zfe

HIBBERT AUTOGRAPH SESSION Arkansas sophomore triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert won’t compete tonight, but the winner of The Bowerman as the top men’s collegiate athlete for the 2023 season will have an autograph session 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the Arkansas High School Invitational on Saturday, an autograph session with various Olympic and World Championship medalists will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.



