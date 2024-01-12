Winter weather, extremely low temperatures expected to takes hold in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Forecasters warn: Don't let the sunshine today fool you. It's going to be bitterly cold and feel colder.

An extended period of sub-freezing temperatures moved into much of eastern Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Friday. The coldest temperatures will follow today's front, likely Sunday night through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Strong and gusty north winds will lead to periods of well-below-zero wind chill values, which may be life-threatening.

According to the Weather Service, a round of snow is expected Sunday into Monday as another, stronger cold front pushes through the region. Notable snow accumulations and potential blowing and drifting snow is expected.

The low Sunday is forecast in the single digits while the high is expected to be 13 degrees. Monday's forecast calls for a low of -1 degree and a high of 15. Wednesday is the first day that the forecast calls for Northwest Arkansas to be above freezing with a high of 37.

Both days are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.

John Luther, director of emergency management for Washington County, said the cold temperatures will present different hazards and urged area residents to take precautions against freezing pipes and to limit travel and outdoor activities.

"Some people have to get out for their jobs," Luther said. "They generally know to dress warmly, wear protection for their hands and their heads, and to take extra time to drive and choose routes to avoid problems like hills, curves and shady areas on roads. Whatever is on the ground for the next week is going to freeze. If there's any melting during the day it will refreeze after dark. If you're going to be driving, you should just assume there's going to be ice."

Wind and wintry weather brought some snow and power outages to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley early Friday, but officials said it was less serious than expected.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Friday morning, with less than 1 inch of snow expected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

More than 2,000 customers in Benton County were reported to be without power at one point Friday morning, though by evening that number was 539, according to the website poweroutage.us. Washington County had 18 customers without power at 7 p.m.

Olivia Tyler, public affairs manager for Northwest Arkansas National Airport, said Friday both the runway and taxiways are cleared, and that any cancellations and delays are decided by airlines.

The airport released the following statement on social media: "Certain flights out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport are experiencing delays lasting approximately 30 minutes on average."

Locally, some highways were showing snowy conditions Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Interstate 49 was showing snowy conditions from Fayetteville north to the Missouri border and U.S. 412 was snowy across Washington County and east to Huntsville.

Damage is seen on Friday Jan. 11 2024 at a home in the Larue community on Beaver Lake east of Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



The roof of a home in the Larue community is seen on Friday Jan. 11 2024 in the yard in the Larue community on Beaver Lake east of Rogers. A severe storm ripped through the communithy in the wee hours on Friday. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Traffic moves Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, along College Avenue near Drake Street as snow falls in Fayetteville. Rain-soaked streets turned to ice and snow fell as temperatures fell Friday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

