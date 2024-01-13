Little Rock DL gets offer from 'dream school'

Little Rock Southwest sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. visited Arkansas on Saturday and left Fayetteville with an offer from the Razorbacks.
“It felt good. I’m still smiling about it,” Kennedy said as he left Arkansas’ Junior Day.
The Recruiting Guy
Today at 1:55 p.m.
Little Rock Southwest sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. visited Arkansas on Saturday and left Fayetteville with an offer from the Razorbacks.
“It felt good. I’m still smiling about it,” Kennedy said as he left Arkansas’ Junior Day.