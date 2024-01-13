AGFC’s new duck guru faces challenging times

Brett Leach, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's new waterfowl biologist, is the most important person in the state to duck hunters.

Leach filled the position when Luke Naylor, the agency's waterfowl biologist since 2007, was promoted to chief of the wildlife management division.

It was a blessing and a curse for Leach to come into such a highly-scrutinized position just before one of the worst duck seasons in Arkansas history.

"I figured about the time I came in that we would have a season like this," Leach said. "On the other hand, there's only one place to go, and that's up."

A native of Green Bay, Wis., Leach said he grew up hunting and fishing with his grandfather.

"When I got older and started driving is when I really started getting into duck hunting," Leach said. "Some buddies found some decoys on sale. I thought, 'I bet that would be fun!' It was, and I've been hooked ever since."

Leach said he hunted a lot in the coastal wetlands of Lake Michigan. He said he noticed the degradation of the habitat over time.

"I always loved being around water," Leach said. "Seeing what was happening to the habitat is what drew me to the habitat field."

Leach earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and is working on his masters from the University of Missouri. As far as ducks are concerned, he has worked almost everywhere that matters.

"I worked for Ducks Unlimited doing pair and brood surveys in North Dakota," Leach said. "I held banding positions in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, I started getting into telemetry. I was in Louisiana for a few winters where I was putting collars on specks [white-fronted geese]. I had to ID every single field those birds are using and classify the habitat they're using. I've tracked birds from Prairie Canada all the way to Central America."

Habitat from one end of the Mississippi Flyway to the other, is the key to plentiful duck populations, Leach said.

"Habitat is the driver, and everything we do here impacts what goes on in the breeding grounds," Leach said.

For years, the commission's initiative to renovate the green tree reservoirs has been a contentious topic among a vocal segment of the duck hunting community. Hunters were reluctant to accept the obvious, that the green tree areas had become less and less valuable for wildlife habitat. It's because changes are incremental.

"I have been to Louisiana for several years," Leach said. "The habitat there progressively got worse year after year. You don't see these changes gradually when you're out there every single day. I would leave and come back. The changes were more apparent over time."

Habitat deficiencies in Louisiana mirror those in Arkansas.

"It's lack of water," Leach said. "They weren't pumping up a lot of fields. Farmers are disking their fields earlier. There's not much food across the landscape.

Curiously, the Louisiana legislature named Gueydan, La., the Duck Hunting Capital of America.

"Try driving around there for a couple hours now," Leach said. "It's pretty bleak. If there's not going to be any food there, no reason for them to go back there. They're going to have to go somewhere else."

We face the same situation in Arkansas.

"Hopefully, through different programs, we'll be able to curb that," Leach said.

Fortunately, Leach arrives at a time when the public has largely accepted the facts about the diminishing state of duck hunting in Arkansas. Leach's predecessor spent a great amount of time and effort educating the public about what was done wrong and how to do better going forward.

"Luke set me up great for this position and to be able to focus on a lot of these big issues across the state like forest health," Leach said. "I probably won't see it through my career here, but what we do going forward will benefit generations down the road in making sure they have places to hunt."



