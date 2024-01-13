ARKANSAS A-Z: Sweet Home community endures; home to many notables

The small, rural community of Sweet Home is a majority-Black community in Pulaski County. Of more than two dozen communities in Arkansas named Sweet Home to have obtained a post office (on May 29, 1877), this is the only community to have maintained it to the present.

Sweet Home's Hanger Cotton Gin is Arkansas's oldest cotton gin on the National Register of Historic Places, dating back to at least the 1870s. From 1890 to 1955, Sweet Home housed Arkansas' Confederate Soldiers' Home until it moved to Little Rock; only two entrance pillars and low parts of the front stone wall remain. From 1950 to the early 1960s, Sweet Home had the state's only Florence Crittenton Home for Black unwed mothers.

Entering Sweet Home (Pulaski County) from the north on Highway 365; June 26, 2023. (Photo by Mike Keckhaver)



When the Union army freed Little Rock's slaves in 1863, Little Rock's Wesley Chapel transferred from the Methodist Episcopal, South (MES) to the Methodist Episcopal (ME) Church. The congregation had several local preachers, including Tarlton Hardin, who organized annual Sweet Home camp meetings, leading to the development of the Sweet Home Methodist Episcopal Church and community. By 1874, they had raised $40 and elected church trustees -- Hardin, Alfred Saffo and Samuel Davis -- to buy an acre of ground south of the school grounds from a church member, Nelson Burton. They built a church using some of the lumber from cypress trees cut down to clear the land. Its first pastor was Ezra Roberts. A larger stone church replaced it in 1906, followed by a smaller one in 1952 due to declining membership. At first, this church served all of Sweet Home, but in 1888, Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church began on Highway 365 to the north, and then Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church opened to the south.

For much of its history, Sweet Home consisted mostly of family farms such as those of the Cunninghams, Hangers or Ratcliffes. W.C. Cunningham's educated father came from Nashville, Tenn., in the late 1800s and developed a large farm, run by his wife after his death in 1917 until her death in 1940, and then by their son until at least 1987. A community leader, the elder Cunningham became a justice of the peace, had a police force and held court in his house. German immigrants settled in the area to the south in the late 1800s.

Street scene at Sweet Home (Pulaski County); June 26, 2023 (Photo by Mike Keckhaver)



Many Black people migrated away during the early 20th century (part of an event now called the Great Migration), but this did not close the Black ME and AME churches in Sweet Home. Bauxite strip mining in the mid-20th century ravaged much land and left large mounds of dirt and rainwater-filled "blue holes." Some Black youngsters walked five miles from segregated Little Rock to swim, although a few children and at least one carload of people are known to have drowned in the dangerous open pits. White students were bused from the Central High School campus to a white high school west of Sweet Home on Dixon Road when the Little Rock schools closed for the 1958–1959 school year.

In 1963, the Pulaski County School Board phased out Sweet Home's 80-year-old, wooden-frame elementary school. The Sweet Home Economic Opportunity Center leased the building as a neighborhood study center until the school board decided to sell the building in 1968. Led by Webber Scales Jr., the Sweet Home Community Workers Organization (CWO) bought it for a community center, paying off the note with local fundraising by 1972. Zelma Miller ran the center 11 hours a day, aided by Neighborhood Youth Corps workers in the summers. The Economic Opportunity Agency helped provide classes for preschool children, tutoring for school children, recreational equipment and hot lunches to the elderly, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave hot meals to children in recreational activities. A weekly Bible class met at the center and helped fund it.

Community cemetery at Sweet Home (Pulaski County); June 26, 2023 (Photo by Mike Keckhaver)



The CWO also developed a volunteer fire department and a water district with fire plugs. The CWO tore down the school to use the land for a fire station with trained volunteers, three trucks and a new community center.

Since 2000, Sweet Home's population has declined. However, despite its small population, Sweet Home has been home to many notable people. Attorney Scipio Africanus Jones briefly taught school there. Writer Henry Dumas was born in Sweet Home. Sarah Elisabeth Chapline Herndon, Arkansas' only Red Cross volunteer nurse in the Spanish-American War, was born near Sweet Home. Calvin Comins Bliss, Arkansas' first lieutenant governor, retired there. Carla Coleman, one-time chair of the Black History Commission of Arkansas, grew up near her grandparents and attended church in Sweet Home. -- Robert Sherer

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

Postcard depicting the Arkansas Confederate Home at Sweet Home (Pulaski County); circa 1915 (Courtesy of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System)





