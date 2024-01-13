Arkansas coaches highlight trip for 4-star O-lineman

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and staff highlighted the Saturday’s visit for highly recruited 4-star junior offensive lineman Jack Lange.

“Definitely how personable all the coaches are, they all seem very passionate about Arkansas and I can tell they want to win,” Lange said. “I think they are rebuilding from last year and I hope they can pull it together because I want Pittman to stay there.”

Lange, 6-8, 275 pounds, of Eureka, Mo. has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan State, Iowa, Michigan and others.

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos also impressed.

"He’s great, he’s a very approachable coach and from what he tells me, I really like the way he coaches,” Lange said. “He is a very good and genuine guy and coach and I think he is going to bring success up front for Arkansas.”

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 288 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class. He’s rated the No. 2 recruit in Missouri.

Lange, who recently power cleaned 315 pounds, saw the visit as a positive for him and Arkansas going forward.

“It was definitely a getting to know each other experience, but I think that they will continue to recruit me, they spoke pretty highly about me and I think the relationship is only going to grow,” he said.

His mother accompanied him on the trip.

“She likes it but also wants to see more in action stuff, example practice etc,” Lange said.