Cardinal top Utes for Pac-12 victory

SALT LAKE CITY -- Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 8 Stanford edge No. 19 Utah 66-64 on Friday night for the Cardinal's seventh consecutive win.

Hannah Jump scored 12 points and Cameron Brink had nine points for Stanford (15-1, 4-0 Pac-12) as Hall of Fame Coach Tara VanDerveer moved one win from tying former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's all-time wins record of 1,202.

Utah's Alissa Pili made a pair of free throws and a twisting layup to cut Stanford's lead to 65-64 and then a couple of jump balls were called on each team's subsequent possessions.

Talana Lepolo made one free throw with two seconds left and Pili missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer to allow the Cardinal to escape.

Pili had 16 points but was 5 for 18 from the floor and was hounded by double teams and Stanford's interior height.

Utah's Jenna Johnson had her best offensive game of the season with 15 points while also battling Brink in the post. But Johnson didn't score in the fourth quarter and the Utes (11-5, 1-3) only shot 39% for the game.

The Utes got back into the game with scrappy defense and crafty passing in the third quarter. Ines Vieira capped a 7-0 run with a three-pointer to get Utah within 50-49 with 1:06 left in the quarter.

The Cardinal responded with an 11-3 surge that gave them a 61-52 lead.

Iriafen scored 14 points in the first half, but Stanford got baskets from three other players in a 9-0 run to take command in the second quarter. Jump's layup made it 38-29 for the Cardinal with 2:26 left in the half.

Utah was ranked in the top five preseason but second-leading scorer Gianna Kneepkens broke bones in her right foot in early December and starting guard Issy Palmer has missed most of the season.

NO. 5 COLORADO 76,

CALIFORNIA 61

BOULDER, Colo. -- Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points, including her first three-pointer of the season, and Colorado won its eighth in a row by holding off California.

Quay Miller added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (14-1, 4-0) and Frida Formann scored all 14 of her points in the second half to help the Buffaloes break open a tight game. Colorado led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Marta Suarez scored 14 points for a surprising California team that was picked to finish 11th in the preseason Pac-12 media poll. Ioanna Krimili had 11 points, below the graduate transfer's 16.5-point average this season.