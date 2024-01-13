Church notes: walk-through nativity; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level. Adult bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Adult Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, holds mass at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and weekday mass at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel.

The church will be holding a monthly bingo at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in the parish Hall. 17 games of bingo are played with a "cover all Bingo" as the last game of the evening for $1,000. Food and snacks are available before and during the games.

Information: (479) 855-9069.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall. The next meeting is Jan. 20.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

On Sundays, join us at 9 a.m. for adult Bible study, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry, 11:30 a.m. for handbell rehearsals, and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study begins Jan. 23. There are two studies to choose from: 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: (479) 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

This Sunday Bishop Laura Merrill will be preaching and there will be a reception in her honor at 10 a.m. between the services.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

Tomorrow, Thoughtful Christians class is beginning an overview of Presbyterian beliefs, worship, and practice through the Presbyterian Study Catechism, and the Open Door class is beginning Braving the Wilderness (The Quest for True Belonging and the courage to Stand Alone) by Brené Brown.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

A new Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program for all who are interested will begin Jan. 10. The program offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

All Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults resumed Jan. 7. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m. and a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold.

Youth will attend NWA Comic Con and will discuss "Who Are My Heroes" from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually, or relationally you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with you and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: (479) 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.