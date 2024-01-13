Coach pleased by Pats’ progress





The growth that Little Rock Parkview boys Coach Scotty Thurman said he's seen all season from his team made another appearance Friday night at Rocket Gymnasium.

Khylin Porchia nailed a 15-foot baseline jumper with 1:05 left to snap a tie and propel the Patriots to a 61-58 victory over Little Rock Catholic.

Porchia's basket came at the most opportune of times for Parkview (9-9, 4-1 5A-Central), which bounced back following Tuesday's 65-60 loss to Maumelle. The Patriots never trailed and led by as many as 15 points in the second half but watched their cross-town counterparts make a furious rally.

However, Thurman's troops never appeared to lose their composure in the midst of the Rockets' comeback.

"Man, these guys have been battle-tested all season," Thurman said. "We've played a really tough schedule and have been up and down at times. But the thing is, they've been in these types of situations before.

"I've learned a lot about this team all year, and I've always believed that they'd come together at just the right time. This game was an example of that."

The Patriots also offered a sample of how stern they can be defensively.

Parkview, which took over sole possession of third place in the conference standings, didn't allow Catholic (8-8, 3-2) to generate many easy baskets. More times than not, the Rockets played deep into the shot clock before getting off shots.

But that also seemed to occasionally play in Catholic's favor, especially whenever ball ended up in Josh Thursby's hands. The junior wouldn't let Parkview pull away completely and kept the Rockets within range, even after the Patriots opened up double-digit leads.

"[Catholic] is a very good team," Thurman said. "This is always a tough place to play, and we know they're not going to lay down for anyone, no matter who it is. Defensively, I thought we played well, but they hit some big shots.

"I wasn't happy with some of the threes we gave up. I'll have to go back and look at the film on those, but they made some tough ones, too."

Dallas Thomas finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the Patriots, who shot 50% (21 of 42) for the game. Drake Marbley and Porchia both ended with nine points.

Thursby had a game-high 27 points for Catholic, which turned the ball over eight times over the first two quarters and faced a 31-22 halftime deficit. Thursby actually had 11 of the Rockets' 13 second-quarter points to help keep the Patriots' lead under 10.

Parkview scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half -- with Thomas accounting for five of those -- to push its advantage to 39-24 with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter until Catholic began chipping away.

Back-to-back layups from Walker White started a quarter-ending 19-8 flurry for the Rockets. The teams continued to trade shots throughout the fourth before Thursby's sixth three-pointer of the game tied it at 56-56 with 2:01 to go.

Parkview turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and forced Catholic into a miss on the other end but regained the lead on a Porchia bucket. The senior would later clinch the win when he stole an inbound pass with less than three seconds left.

"I'm proud of my team," Thurman said. "I'm glad to see a guy like Drake Marbley step up at the end and make some big free throws. Dallas made some big plays for us, and then [Porchia] coming up with huge plays.

"These guys have grown all year, and any time you can get a road win in this conference, you've got to be excited about it."

Maddox Cliff had 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and White notched nine of his 11 points over the final 16 minutes for Catholic, which finished 24 of 45 (53.3%) from the field.





Photo Gallery HS Basketball: LR Catholic vs LR Parkview Photos from the boys high school basketball game between LR Catholic and LR Parkview.



