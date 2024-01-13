Cold weather pushes Fort Smith Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade to February

FORT SMITH -- The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity in Action Parade set for Monday has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 10.

L.E. Housley Jr., a member of the River Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission who is a co-chairman of the parade with Deborah Woodard, said Friday the decision to postpone the downtown event to Black History Month was due to not wanting to expose anyone in the community to "frigid" weather conditions.

The weather in Fort Smith is expected to be mostly cloudy Monday with a high temperature near 22 degrees, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Tulsa. There will also be a 20% chance of snow showers before noon and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Housley said nothing about the parade has really changed except the date. People participating in the event will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 behind the Stephens building at North Seventh Street and Garrison Avenue. The parade will proceed down Garrison Avenue to Immaculate Conception Church as originally planned.