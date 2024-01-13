Competition set in Rogers aimed at promoting civics knowledge among Arkansas students

All Arkansas middle schoolers can apply

Today at 1:04 a.m.

by Campbell Roper

Students in a classroom at an elementary school in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO)

ROGERS -- Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce officials hope an upcoming competition will help young people grow into knowledgeable and involved citizens.

The chamber is accepting applications for a civics bee, as an extension of the U.S.