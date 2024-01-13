Defense becomes offense in NLR win

6A-CENTRAL BOYS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 63, JONESBORO 52

In a matter of seconds during the second quarter, North Little Rock let its defense turn into offense and it held on for a 63-52 boys victory over Jonesboro on Friday night at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

Leading 7-5 with a little more than three minutes left in the first quarter, the Charging Wildcats (13-4, 3-0 6A-Central) forced Jonesboro turnovers on five straight possessions and took a 15-5 lead with 1:44 left in the quarter.

"That was the big swing, and we preach defense, defense, defense,'' North Little Rock Coach Nate Clabourn said. "And I asked them, 'How did we get the lead?' And they said. 'Because we were playing defense.' "

North Little Rock led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and was up 30-19 at halftime.

In the first half, Jonesboro (10-8, 0-2) was 6 of 24 from the floor with 11 turnovers, including nine in the first quarter.

After the frosty first half, Jonesboro started showing life in the third quarter. Behind CJ Lary, the Hurricane ran off seven straight to make it 34-25 with 4:44 left in the quarter. They finished the quarter strong and trailed 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Jonesboro got no closer than six, but it trailed 57-50 with 1:36 left. But Ja'Kory Withers, who carried the Charging Wildcats in the second half, hit two free throws and Kevon Smith added a layup as Jonesboro went scoreless until a tip-in by Lary at the buzzer.

Withers, who had 19 points in the game, scored 10 in the fourth quarter.

"That was so hard,'' said Clabourn. "They tried to make a couple of runs. Basketball is a game of runs and we made some runs and we kept fighting. We did some high school stuff there at times, but we found a way to pull it out."

Withers got some scoring help from Blake Segars and Braylon Frazier, who scored 10 each and Kevon Smith had eight.

For Jonesboro -- which matched North Little Rock with 33 points in the second half -- Lary had 17, including 14 in the second half. Kelen Smith chipped in 13 points and Caleb Chew scored eight.

The victory kept the Charging Wildcats atop the conference standings going into next week with games against Little Rock Central and Bryant looming.

"I like where we are,'' Claborn said. "I have got some heady seniors in there and they are leading us. I have a great coaching staff and I think we are doing a good job and headed in the right direction.

"It is a stretch, but that is what we play for."

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 70, JONESBORO 39

The Charging Wildcats (18-2, 2-0 6A-Central), who led 40-15 at the half, were led by Jocelyn Tate with 16 points and Madison Hatley with 14. Nia Edwards and Kinley Mears with nine each.

Jonesboro (9-10, 0-2) was paced by Amiya Butler with 14 points. Allanah Orsby and Brooklyn Webb added eight points each.