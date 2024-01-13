EDITORIAL: The official United States slush fund

In Iowa, officials used federal covid money to build a new baseball stadium near the famed "Field of Dreams" diamond. Michigan politicians directed more than $25 million in pandemic cash toward tourism and marketing efforts. In New Mexico, officials spent $16 million in covid funds to run a lottery for people who got vaccinated.

Joe Biden's aptly misnamed American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021, dedicated $350 billion for state and local governments to stem budget losses from pandemic business closures and subsequent tax shortfalls. As critics predicted, it became a massive slush fund for government workers and public-sector unions. The waste was unprecedented.

To a presidential administration that had the nation's fiscal interests at heart, this would be a scandal, an embarrassment. To the Biden White House, it's a cause for celebration.

If Treasury officials ignore the calls from Senate Republicans, legislation should follow in both the upper chamber and the House to end this charade and claw back the unspent funds. If Biden and Democrats think the country can simply print more money to cover their spending addiction, force them to go on the record so the voters have the last word.