Eleven Oaklawn winners divvy huge purse today

HOT SPRINGS -- To not be on the stakes schedule, today's live racing card at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort features a race filled with entries who have won previously, all amassed by Arkansas-bred horses.

Today's seventh race at Oaklawn comes modestly billed as a starter allowance at six furlongs with a $143,000 purse. It attracted 11 older fillies and mares, all winners over the track and with a whopping total of 30 Hot Springs victories. The cast includes winners of three Oaklawn stakes for state-breds including 2023 champions in the Rainbow Miss, Natural State Breeders' and Downthedustyroad Breeders'.

Connie K and Kantex are uncoupled homebreds racing for Randy Patterson and trainer Randy Morse. Both are by Oaklawn stakes winner Street Strategy, 6-year-old Connie K winning the 2022 Downthedustyroad at 4 with Jon Court aboard. Emmanuel Esquivel, off to a fast start at the meet, rides Connie K and Rafael Bejarano tends to 5-year-old Kantex, who won her first three over the track dating to a Dec. 31 start at 2.

Oaklawn racegoers have come to expect quite a scrap any time Kaboom Baby, Summer Shoes and Unbridled Twister join the mix.

Kaboom Baby, trained by Ernie Witt, stretched out to a mile for her Natural State Breeders' triumph in May after winning a $115,000 allowance at six furlongs. Summer Shoes, trained by Tom Swearingen, guided jockey Chel-C Bailey to the winner's circle in March's Downthedustyroad by 1 1/2 lengths over Kaboom Baby with Connie K third. Unbridled Twister, trained by Al Cates, has run more cheaply at times than some of these but finished a neck second to Connie K in the 2022 Downthedustyroad.

Completing the field are Hissy Missy for trainer Tammy Hornsby, Jerry Caroom's Mozingo for Diodoro, reigning Rainbow Miss winner She's Storming for Mike Hewitt, homebred Gramercy Park for Shortleaf Stables with John Alexander Ortiz training, Bennykayandsuzytoo for Tommy Vance and Run Fearless, sired by Archarcharch out of Oaklawn stakes winner Pistolpackinpenny and, like the sire and dam, trained by co-owner Jinks Fires.

Today's feature race, the ninth, is the $150,000 Mockingbird for open 3-year-old fillies at six furlongs.

The six entered include meet winners Midshipman's Dance for trainer Robertino Diodoro, Divine Gal (Donnie Von Hemel) and Tanya Showers (Chris Hartman), the latter's maiden victory coming on the track's all-juvenile card Dec. 31. Others entered are Sharp Tune (Steve Asmussen), Edistrudis (Fausto Gutierrez) and Xtreme Smoke Show (Mac Robertson).

Two Mockingbird starters are sired by Frosted, whose breakneck pace led to Keen Ice's 2015 Travers upset of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Tanya Showers is sired by champion sprinter Runhappy; Midshipman's Dance, co-owned by Little Rock attorney John Hollemann, traces to a Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and undefeated Divine Gal by Steve Asmussen-trained champion and Oaklawn stakes winner Tapiture.