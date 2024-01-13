ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Tuesday’s screening at MacArthur Museum features unexploded ordnance and the people who blow it up





MUSIC

Chamber concert

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra members team up in two quartets and a trio for the orchestra's third 2023-24 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The program:

◼️ Algimantas Staskevicius and Magdalena Ryszkowski, violins; Tatiana Kotcherguina, viola; and Stephen Feldman, cello, play the String Quartet No. 2, "In Loving Memory," by Faustas Laténas.

◼️ Meredith Hicks, violin; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and Jaeyeon Park, piano, play the Trio for Violin, Viola, and Piano by Aram Khachaturian.

◼️ Geoffrey Robson and Katherine Williamson, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello, play the String Quartet No. 3 by George Rochberg.

Tickets are $50; $15 tickets are available for students and/or military with a valid ID. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit arkansassymphony.org.

ART

UALR exhibitions

Two exhibitions open Wednesday at the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock:

◼️ "Illustration: Art That Works," up through Feb. 18 in the Brad Cushman Gallery, features work by Arkansas-based illustrators Robert Bean, Nikki Dawes, Sean Fitzgibbon, Dusty Higgins, Layet Johnson, Kirk Montgomery, Sally Nixon, Michele Noiset, David O'Brien, Kasten Searles and Ricky Sikes. There will be a reception, 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25.

◼️ "Goodspeed Collection: Stories," artwork -- photographs, prints, paintings, drawings, ceramics and wood and fiber works from the personal collection of Henry Goodspeed, a retired financial advisor living in Little Rock, will be on display through March 3 in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery. A reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

FILM

'Remnants of War'

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "Aftermath: The Remnants of War," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The film, based on the book by Donovan Webster, features interviews with individuals who destroy unexploded munitions at Verdun and in Sarajevo, recover and identify skeletons of battlefield casualties at the former Stalingrad and help victims of Agent Orange in Vietnam. It's part of the museum's Movies at MacArthur series. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

TICKETS

'R-Rated Magic Show'

Comedy magician Grant Freeman puts on "An R-Rated Magic Show," 8 p.m. March 21 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Consistent with the "rating," the show is recommended for patrons 18 and older. Tickets are $32-$64 plus fees. Visit ticketmaster.com.



