Ethical eats

Dine at Asian restaurants often enough and you'll eventually hear the magic words. Some big ol' boy stuffing General Tso down his throat will say, thinking he's being both humorous and original, "I don't know what meat they use here, but I betcha there ain't many stray tomcats left in this neighborhood."

A line like that might have been witty in 1996. But Fayetteville restaurateur Kingston Kong was not smiling that year. Weary of unfounded gossip that his eatery was serving up Cat Rangoon, he took his concerns to the less-than-sympathetic media of northwest Arkansas. My own employer actually broadcast the story with the lead, "Kingston Kong Is Going Ape."

Mr. Kong crossed my mind recently while reading the online edition of The Korea Times. So did the reality that some stereotypes, no matter how pernicious, have a factual basis. The top article concerned a street protest against a new South Korean law that would forbid the consumption of dog meat throughout the country. It's a story that deserves a wider audience, but not the derisive comments it would surely prompt in these parts. Koreans are fine and modern people, yet chicken-fried Fido is indeed a (thankfully declining) thing there. Even if not intrinsically wrong, it is certainly unethical by American standards. But we have to admit that some of our own tablefare is equally unprincipled.

I'll credit a late Saturday night and some bottom-shelf bourbon for awakening me to the concept of ethical meat consumption. Opening my bloodshot eyes the next morning, I knew I had slept too long to join even the Methodists for morning services. Feeling I should at least do some act of penance, I stumbled to my only-ever Unitarian service around 11 a.m.

Spend an hour rubbing your throbbing temples as chanting Unitarians bang the gong and shake the tambourines, and you will have completed your act of contrition. When the choir broke out with an interpretative-dance performance of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm," I had an accurate premonition about the sermon. It turned out to be more of a non-sermon by a small-scale pig farmer on the evils of mass-produced meat. I'll admit that her words moved me enough to reflect on my own diet.

Lest anyone suspect me of joining the PETA crowd, two points must be stressed. Firstly, I continue to eat and enjoy a variety of meat, fish, and fowl. Secondly, I have no sympathy toward the fate of cattle. Cows have it coming! Those who grew up tending them will surely agree.

A cattleman wakes before dawn to put out feed for those insatiable bovines on the coldest winter mornings. A few ax swings may then be required to break pond ice and provide drinking water. The hottest days of summer are spent cutting, raking, bailing, and stacking hay into a barn on which the metal roof crackles and pops from the August sun. All this labor is repaid with a barn lot full of manure and an occasional stomping from some overprotective momma with a new calf. Attend any sale barn and you'll see old ranchers smiling beatifically as those ungrateful beasts are auctioned off and trucked away to their just rewards.

Canines have earned a better fate by providing protection, companionship, and other services over many millennia. My dachshund won't be ripping the arms off any burglars, but she does sound the alarm when the porch is approached by friend, foe, or FedEx. I can't say the tabby cat that I feed does as much. But as long as he keeps the mice at bay and doesn't rip my armchair to shreds, he won't wind up in a kettle of kitty-and-dumplings.

Even in the South, few of us still keep chickens and hogs. But if we did, we would not treat them with the wholesale cruelty and neglect they receive from modern meat producers. Though I don't think this has come to our shores yet, there are tall buildings in Chinese cities where piglets are born, raised, fattened, slaughtered and processed without ever seeing the sun or feeling the grass beneath their feet. Conditions in the U.S. are only marginally better. Since we live in Arkansas, is there really any need to discuss poultry production?

This is not a bite at the corporate hand of Tyson and other firms. They are merely giving consumers the cheap protein we demand. And in no way would I disparage the parents who purchase four-pound sacks of frozen nuggets for less than what a couple of organic thighs might cost them. I'll even admit to indulging in a couple of McChickens the other day whose source surely did not grow up scratching for worms on idyllic farms belonging to McDonald's or Old MacDonald. But there are times when I'll pay quite a bit extra for country eggs with bright orange yolks, hard brown shells, and an actually perceptible flavor. I've even learned to trim a pork belly purchased from a nearby hog farm and cure it into bacon myself. Small sacrifices most of us are capable of.

Some might fairly accuse me of selective do-goodery for the sake of my own conscience. I'll plead guilty with the excuse that it is nearly impossible to truly eat ethically in our era. In fact, the only sure way would be to exclusively consume those predatory critters that would, if given a chance, show no compunction about eating us. That leaves too few dining options here in the Natural State. Black bear is an acquired taste. Coyotes are mangy. Panthers are just too scarce.

As I finish writing this, it's 7 a.m. and my neighbor is running his chainsaw. I'm going to ethically return the favor by ordering some laying hens and the loudest Jersey Giant rooster my strained credit limit will allow.

Byron Fayette, a White County native, is a semi-retired journalist and radio talk show host.