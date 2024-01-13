Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Cameron Steenblock, 22, of 119 W. Fickinger St. in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Steenblock was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Shon Donnell, 64, of 1712 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Donnell was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Nicholas Meadows, 19, of 216 Vicks Circle in Centerton, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Meadows was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Elizabeth Morris, 29, of 1217 W. Wood St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Morris was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

George Pendergrass, 25, of 1903 Horseshoe Drive, in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pendergrass was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.