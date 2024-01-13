Idaho avalanche kills man; 2 rescued

MULLAN, Idaho -- Two men were rescued after being caught in an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry, while a third man was believed to be dead, authorities said.

A rescue effort began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement received a GPS alert about a possible fatality in an avalanche near Stevens Peak close to the Montana border, the Shoshone County sheriff's office said in a statement posted on social media.

A search-and-rescue effort began with assistance from the Kootenai County sheriff's office and the U.S. Air Force.

Authorities established communications using a GPS texting device with two men caught in the avalanche. After a search of the area, the pair were located and transported for medical care, the sheriff's office said. One of the men had a broken arm, KREM-TV reported.

A discussion with the men led authorities to believe a third man had died at the avalanche site, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities resumed the search for the deceased man Friday in below-zero temperatures.

Another avalanche in central Idaho trapped two vehicles on Highway 21 Thursday night, along a notorious stretch of road dubbed "avalanche alley." Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner said the people inside were unharmed.

Bill lets veterans join school security

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- County education boards in West Virginia could contract with military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to provide armed security at K-12 public schools under a bill passed Friday by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

The bill passed unanimously with support from the 34-member body's three Democrats. Two Republicans were absent and didn't vote. The legislation will now be considered by the House of Delegates.

This year's Senate bill would allow county boards of education to contract with an honorably discharged veteran, former state trooper, deputy sheriff or federal law enforcement officer. The contractor would not be a school resource officer or considered law enforcement, nor would they have arrest power.

The contractor would need to have a concealed carry permit, pass a pre-employment drug screening and have undergone physical, vision and psychiatric examinations. The bill also requires potential contractors to undergo training with the West Virginia State Police and complete a course on firearms and/or lethal use of force.

Helicopter goes down on Texas border

SPOFFORD, Texas -- A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state's border with Mexico crashed Thursday night, according to a statement by a DPS spokesperson.

The single-engine helicopter with a pilot and co-pilot on board crashed about 7:20 p.m. near Spofford in Kinney County after "a total loss of power," according to the statement on X, formerly Twitter, by DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez.

The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was heavily damaged, Olivarez said.

He did not provide information about the pilot and did not immediately return phone calls seeking additional information early Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that they are investigating the crash with the NTSB as the lead agency.

NTSB spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick said a preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.

Olivarez said the helicopter was conducting a border patrol flight as part of Operation Lone Star.

The mission includes arresting those who enter the state illegally on trespassing charges, busing migrants to Democratic-led cities, installing razor wire on the border and installing buoy barriers on the Rio Grande.

Water cleared in Mississippi's capital

JACKSON, Miss. -- One day after Mississippi health officials told residents in the state's capital that dangerous bacteria could be in their tap water, the state health department said Friday that city water was safe to consume.

Mississippi health officials lifted their health advisory after a new round of test results did not find E. coli in Jackson's supply. The announcement reverses the Mississippi Department of Health's Thursday instructions for Jackson residents to boil their water before consuming it.

The move came hours after Ted Henifin, Jackson's interim water manager, said repeat samples taken from the city's water system tested negative for E. coli. The new round of results, which were collected from the same locations where state officials reported positive results the day before, show that the previous test was likely a false positive caused by lab contamination, Henifin said.

State health officials imposed boilorders in Jackson and the nearby suburb of Flowood after positive results in both cities Thursday.

Greg Flynn, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Health, said the boil-order is still in effect in Flowood pending further tests.



