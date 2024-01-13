Marian Hudak, 52, of Concord, N.C., was convicted on federal hate crime charges after a jury found he attacked his Hispanic neighbor and shouted racial slurs at a Black driver in separate confrontations about a year apart.

Carlos Ayala, a Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections, resigned after being arrested by the FBI on felony civil disorder and related misdemeanor charges alleging he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Franz Welser-Most, 63-year-old music director of the Cleveland Orchestra, will retire in June 2027 and noted in a statement "what matters most to me is the shared passion, the inspiring creativity, and the lasting friendships that I have had the privilege of building with our musicians, audiences, and fans around the world."

Duane Lewis, Berkeley County, S.C., sheriff, said comparing microscopic fibers on the shirt of a 5-year-old boy found strangled in 1989 to those on a ligature at his parents' home "enabled us to tie in the murder weapon that we believe was used to strangle Justin to clothing and fabric on his clothing at the time of his death."

Trevor Bickford, 20, of Wells, Maine, pleaded guilty in federal court to three attempted murder charges and assaulting three New York Police Department officers when he attacked them with a machete near Times Square.

Simone Young, 62, chief conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, will be the third female conductor at this year's Bayreuth Festival after "other commitments ... made it impossible" for Phillipe Jordan to conduct Richard Wagner's operas, a statement read

Ronnie Long, 68, Concord, N.C., who spent 44 years in prison after a jury in North Carolina wrongfully convicted him of rape, settled a lawsuit against state and local law enforcement officials for $25 million.

Joao Maldonado, 34, a member of Nicaragua's political opposition, was in serious condition after he was shot seven times by two attackers aboard a motorcycle while he was driving with his partner near Costa Rica University.

Nguyen Trong, 79, general secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party, was hospitalized over an unspecified illness, with the party's central committee canceling a meeting this week, Bloomberg News reported.