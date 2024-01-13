Jackson breaks 400 record in debut

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman Shawnti Jackson made her University of Arkansas debut in style as she won the 400 meters in a personal-best 52.10 seconds Friday night at the Randal Tyson Center.

Jackson, the top high school sprinter in the country last year at Creedmoore (N.C.) South Granville, set an Arkansas Invitational record, breaking the mark of 52.16 by LaVerne Jones in 2007.

Jackson not only bettered her previous best time in the 400 indoors (54.94), but also her best time outdoors (52.29).

"It feels great," Jackson said. "I did not expect that for my first meet, but it shows where I'm at with my training.

"It was fun. I loved it. It was a good time, but I can do better."

Jackson also anchored Arkansas' 1,600 relay -- which included seniors Rosey Effiong and Nickisha Pryce and junior Rachel Glenn -- to a victory in 3:28.79.

"The relay brings lots of excitement," said Jackson, who ran her leg in 51.71. "I started feeling [fatigued] in the middle of the race, but the adrenaline pushed me through."

Jackson set the national high school record in the 100 last year, running 10.89. She also runs the 60 and 200.

"We know this young lady is talented and obviously it's about management," Arkansas women's Coach Chris Johnson said easing Jackson into the season. "We wanted to open up in the 400 just to see where her fitness level was, and we'll move on.

"She came back and ran a really, really good leg on the relay. She has a feel and knack for track and field."

Arkansas freshman Kaylyn Brown took second in the 400 in personal-best 53.04.

Arkansas senior Romaine Beckford, a transfer from South Florida who swept NCAA high jump titles indoor and outdoors last year, highlighted the men's events Friday night.

Beckford cleared 7 feet, 2 1/4 inches on his final attempt to edge Arkansas junior Kason O'Riley, who finished second at 7-1. Arkansas-Pine Bluff senior Caleb Snowden cleared 6-11 to take third.

"That was a good challenge," Beckford said of competing with O'Riley. "As long as he puts on a show, I'm going to put one on too."

Beckford, who missed three attempts at 7-3 1/4, said he was pleased with his first meet at Arkansas considering he was using a short approach with four steps instead of eight. His personal-best indoors is 7-5.

"It's good pretty good knowing I did that without my full approach," said Beckford, who competed for Jamaica in the World Championships last summer. "That shows my strength. When I put more speed to it, it's going to be fantastic."

After Beckford completed his jumps, he did a backflip on the mat.

"He's quite the athlete, and he's been a great addition to our program," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "He's added a lot of spirit and hard work. The guy's an incredibly hard worker."

Reuben Reina Jr., an Arkansas redshirt sophomore from Springdale Har-Ber, joined his father, former Razorback NCAA champion and United States Olympian Reuben Reina, as the 15th father-son combo to break 4 minutes in the mile.

Reina Jr. was the top collegiate finisher, running 3:59.91 to take second behind former Razorback Austen Dalquist, who won in 3:58.20.

Reina Sr. had a best mile time of 3:58.88 in 1989.

"The father-son combo is pretty cool, although my dad did run a sub-4 on a 160-meter wooden track I believe," Reina Jr. said, referring to the Tarrant County Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, which used to host the Southwest Conference Indoor meet. "So I've got to give him credit there."

Reina Jr. said he knew throughout the race he was on pace to break four minutes.

"Austen was getting away from me a little bit, and all I could think about was the clock at that point," he said. "I was trying to chase him down, but after I saw the time there was no disappointment."

Reina Sr. watched his son join him in breaking the 4-minute mile.

"He was right there when I stepped off the track and gave me a big hug," Reina Jr. said.

Reina Jr.'s previous mile best was 4:03.11 last year.

"Reuben's been working awfully hard," Bucknam said. "He's a real talent. Just happy to see him have that breakthrough.

"It's the sign of good things to come. I'm really proud of him."

Arkansas sophomore Sanu Jallow, a transfer from Texas A&M, won the 600 in 1:26.52, which ranks No. 3 on the all-time collegiate list.

The Razorbacks took the top three spots in the 200 with Effiong winning in 23.17 followed by junior Joanne Reid (23.44) and Glenn (23.52).

Arkansas freshman Hannah Estes, from Fayetteville, cleared 13-7 to win the pole vault.

Harding sophomore Viad Malykhin won the men's pole vault by clearing 17 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

Central Arkansas senior Sara Steimel, who is from Jonesboro, won the 3,000 in 9:50.66. Arkansas-Little Rock freshman Alexia Washington took second in the triple jump with a leap of 40-4 3/4.