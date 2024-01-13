Jacksonville police arrest rape suspect

A man accused of raping a child was arrested Thursday by Jacksonville police, who used a Taser on him after he resisted arrest, an arrest report states.

Officers took James Grogan, 25, into custody at a residence on Mule Deer Drive in Jacksonville several hours after a 13-year-old girl told an employee at the Children's Protection Center in Little Rock that Grogan had raped her multiple times starting when she was 11, the report says.

Grogan fought with the arresting officers, and one of them used a Taser on Grogan to subdue him, the report states.

While the abuse began while she was living out of state, it continued at the Mule Deer Drive residence, the girl told authorities. In addition to sexually abusing her, Grogan also choked her, she said.

The 13-year-old and a 5-year-old girl living at the address were taken into state Department of Human Services custody after the arrest, the report states.

Grogan faces two felony charges of rape, two of battery, one of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night in lieu of a $250,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.