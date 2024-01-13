Lady Lions to test momentum on conference road trip

After picking up a third-straight win last Monday, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team has momentum going into its first conference road trip.

The Lady Lions travel to the Houston area this weekend to face Texas Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday and Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. Monday.

UAPB (7-8, 2-0 SWAC) has won three straight games and six of its past eight. Head coach Dawn Thornton said championship teams find ways to win away from home, and UAPB has won three of its past four road games.

"I am pleased with the level of performance that we played all in the preseason, just as tough as the schedule was," Thornton said. "Just having an opportunity to really see if you're battle-tested or not, and that gives us the courage that we need to persevere in conference."

The Lady Lions' recent success has been a team effort. During much of non-conference play, guard Zaay Green established herself as the team's star player. She was UAPB's leading scorer, or tied for the lead, in 10 of UAPB's first 11 games.

Green hasn't been the leading scorer in any of UAPB's past four games, but that didn't stop the Lady Lions from winning three of them.

Coriah Beck led UAPB in three of those games, averaging 19.25 points. Maya Peat led the Lions with 17 against Alabama State and was named SWAC impact player of the week. Jelissa Reese had two double-digit performances during this stretch.

Beck said having several players who can score makes UAPB a more dangerous team.

"A lot of folks in this conference only have one to two players that can get the job done, but we got a whole team that can get the job done," Beck said. "So, that's a big impact, and that's a big threat to a lot of the other teams."

Texas Southern (2-11, 1-1) has struggled in recent years but is coming off a big 72-67 road win at Grambling State. The Lady Tigers held their first two conference opponents to 65.5 points per game.

Taniya Lawson is TSU's leading scorer, averaging 11 points. She led the Lady Tigers with 17 points against GSU.

Prairie View (4-8, 0-2) had a rough start to SWAC play, posting back-to-back 28-point losses to Grambling and Southern. The Lady Panthers will host Mississippi Valley State on Saturday before welcoming UAPB to town Monday. Guard Ryann Payne averages 14.4 points per game, fourth in the SWAC.

Thornton said UAPB will guard Payne the way it does every team's top threat.

"We want to make it tougher for you to get in the flow," Thornton said. "We want to disrupt what you're trying to do. Hopefully, if we can own the defensive side of our scout, then it'll be a real interesting night."

Thornton, who coached the Lady Panthers from 2014-16, is 3-5 against her old team. Prairie View swept the Lady Lions last season. Thornton is seeking her second win in Prairie View with UAPB after defeating the Lady Panthers 73-63 in Prairie View two seasons ago.

SWAC women's basketball standings

Team Conf. Over.

UAPB 2-0 7-8

Southern 2-0 4-9

Bethune-Cookman 1-0 10-4

Jackson State 1-0 6-6

Texas Southern 1-1 2-11

Grambling State 1-1 7-6

Alabama A&M 1-1 6-8

Alabama State 1-1 1-12

Alcorn State 0-1 2-10

Florida A&M 0-1 1-11

Prairie View A&M 0-2 4-8

Miss. Valley State 0-2 1-14