Worthy suggestions

I couldn't agree more with Rex Nelson's column in Sunday's paper. He hit the nail on the head when he commented on the "Know Nothings" in the Legislature, Sarah Sanders' highest negative ratings of any governor in decades, and the need to get our FOIA in the state Constitution. The rest of his comments/suggestions I also agree with. Thank you, Mr. Nelson.

PETE RATHMELL

Garfield

Recipe for MAGA pie

Let racism, religious bigotry, greed and ignorance age for at least 200 years. Add generous portions of alcohol, methamphetamine and opiates. Blend in violent entertainment, anti-science, anti-education and an economy catering to the elite. Add nuts and demented ne'er-do-wells.

Spread the mixture in a shallow Internet pan greased with lies and propaganda. Broil in a viral fever. Serves about 350 million.

CARL STEPHEN EVANS

Little Rock

Protecting children

I am no fan of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, but I must commend Griffin for his efforts to protect children from physical harm. Griffin has opposed a court challenge to our state's "Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act," which prohibits doctors and parents from cutting on children's bodies for homosexual purposes and giving drugs to children that stifle their natural growth. Such physical abuse is certainly not health care. Griffin has the guts to protect children from mutilation.

There once was a time when most citizens protected children from perpetrators who would fool people into thinking children would kill themselves for not being allowed to pretend to be the opposite sex. Children were once protected from bad actors who would punish children, especially in public schools, for not pretending boys were girls.

Griffin has appealed to the higher courts, and those judges better not be pretending to be their opposite sexes while presiding over their courts.

GENE MASON

Jacksonville

Makes them so proud

I would like to know how voters who elected Sarah Sanders and Tim Griffin feel about these two now. Watching them doing everything in their power to prevent us from voting on current freedom of information, women's health and education legislation--seems like they either believe we're stupid or just shouldn't be allowed to have input on these important issues.

Once again they need to be reminded that they work for us.

PAT SNYDER

Maumelle

Old enough to read it

After reading "Freedom to read/Choice of books not government's" by Thomas King in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Dec. 8, I have a similar story which I would like to tell.

One day when I was 15, myself and the rest of my family were shopping in Central Mall in Fort Smith. At the time, there was a Waldenbooks store in Central Mall and I went in there to look for a good book to buy and read while the rest of my family was shopping somewhere else in the mall.

I found a copy of a sequel to "M*A*S*H" titled "M*A*S*H Goes To Maine" and I wanted to buy it. I had already read the original book "M*A*S*H," which the movie was based on, and "M*A*S*H" was one of my favorite TV programs which I watched regularly. Also, I had already watched the edited version of the movie which was shown on one of the broadcast TV channels.

When I went to the cash register to pay for this book, the woman behind the counter (who looked as if she was old enough to be my grandmother) wanted to know how old I was. When I told her that I was 15, she said that I was not old enough to buy and read "M*A*S*H Goes To Maine" and she would not let me buy this book.

When I told my father what had happened, he went into the Waldenbooks with me and we found another copy of "M*A*S*H Goes To Maine." When we got up front to the cash register, my father paid for the book and handed it to me right in front of this woman who did not think I was old enough to read this book.

I can still remember the shocked expression on her face when my father told her that he thought that I was old enough and mature enough to read "M*A*S*H Goes To Maine."

LAURENCE GRAY

North Little Rock