Little Rock police officer arrested on asssault charge following report that he pepper sprayed woman outside nightclub

A Little Rock police officer was relieved of duty and arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge Thursday after a woman he pepper-sprayed in September filed a complaint about his actions, according to a police news release.

Officer Brad Stewart, 41, turned himself in to police on Thursday and was served with a warrant for second-degree assault, the release states.

The charge stemmed from a complaint filed by Amber Williams, 30, who encountered Stewart and two other officers -- Lee Pitts, 40, and Justin Sims, 28 -- around 2 a.m. Sept. 17 while they were working off-duty at the Tabu nightclub at 7200 Colonel Glenn Road.

Williams, who had been barred from the nightclub because she had caused a disturbance, was escorted out by the officers. Once in the parking lot of the club, Stewart used pepper spray on Williams, a police incident report states.

Pitts and Sims took Williams to her place of residence after the incident, and at a later date she filed a complaint against all three. Authorities investigated the complaint and forwarded the case file to a prosecutor, resulting in the charge against Stewart.

Stewart has been with the department since 2017, the news release states.