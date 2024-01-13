Local college basketball roundup

MEN

Lions pick up first conference win

Junior guard Roland McCoy continued his strong scoring run as he poured in 25 points as the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville, 85-63, Thursday for its first Lone Star Conference win of the season at Gayle Kaundart Arena in Fort Smith.

McCoy tallied his 25 points on 8 of 14 shooting while also adding five rebounds. Payton Brown added 17 points, while forward Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu recorded 14 points. UAFS (3-11, 1-7) had 40 bench points.

UAFS spread the ball around, as its 16 assists were the third most in a game this season. Forward Ryan Maxwell had a team-high five assists with Brown dishing out four.

Cameron Bush scored 9 points to go with 8 rebounds, 6 steals and an assist.

John Brown wins fifth straight

Senior guard Noah Taylor hit four three-pointers and led four John Brown players in double-digit scoring with a team-high 18 points as it won its fifth straight game with a 76-65 victory over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Thursday at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

JBU snapped a four-game losing streak against SCU and improved to 9-4 overall and 7-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. Tyren Collins finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a block, while Drew Miller had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Josh Stewart added 10 points and 5 rebounds for JBU.

Ron Moore led Southwestern Christian (0-10, 0-8) with 15 points.

WOMEN

UAFS rallies for comeback victory

Senior forward Kayla Brundidge converted a game-winning layup with 40 seconds left as University of Arkansas-Fort Smith rallied for a 55-54 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday at Gayle Kaundart Arena in Fort Smith.

Following the game-winning basket, Brundidge was the primary defender on the final shot that bounced off the rim to secure the win for the Lions.

The win marked a 10-point comeback for the Lions, who trailed 32-22 at the break.

Morgan Browning led the Lions with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, including on the game-winning basket. Brundidge finished with 12 points and six boards on 6 of 8 shooting.

Riley Hayes added eight points while guard Hannah Boyett contributed nine points off the bench.

Golden Eagles secure ninth win in a row

Freshman guard Abbey Sanders made back-to-back three-pointers late in the third quarter, powering a period-ending 11-0 run that fueled a 60-51 comeback win for the John Brown University women's basketball team over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Thursday night at Bill George Arena.

JBU (11-3, 8-0) extended its win streak to nine games, which ties a program record.

Tarrah Stephens led all scorers with 20 points and a season-best 13 rebounds. Sanders added 15 points of the bench on five three-pointers, while Natalie Smith had 12 points on four three-pointers. Gracie Harris had a career-high seven assists in the win.

MJ Case led SCU (7-7, 3-5) with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for SCU. Kennedy Allison scored 14 points and notched three blocks.