Martin Luther King Jr. day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday's through Wednesday's routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

north of the river: All routes will run one day late.

south of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Maumelle: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Sherwood: Closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed Monday.

State: Closed Monday.

Federal: Closed Monday.

State Capitol: Offices will be closed Monday, but the building will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 services: Closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Closed Monday.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses and streetcars will run Monday. Offices open Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.