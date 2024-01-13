



Rapper G Herbo was sentenced to three years' probation Thursday after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for an opulent lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies. Under a deal with prosecutors reached last year, the 28-year-old Chicago rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Springfield, Mass., to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed several counts of aggravated identity theft. Along with the probation, Wright was ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture of $139,968 each, as well as a $5,500 fine. Those fines are on top of the $140,000 he earlier agreed to forfeit -- the amount he benefited from what prosecutors have said was a $1.5 million scheme that involved several other people.

Food Network star and celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested near Louisville, Ky., and accused of breaking into a woman's home and choking her. Ferguson, 36, pleaded innocent Wednesday to seven different charges connected to the Jan. 2 attack, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. He was released on $10,000 bond. Ferguson's attorney said he shares three children with the victim, according to local Fox affiliate WDRB. The victim and her attorney told the judge they agreed for his bond to be lowered from $20,000 to $10,000, in part because Ferguson is needed to help care for the kids. The woman was hospitalized to treat her injuries, according to police. Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic violence with minor injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief and theft, according to Lexington Fox affiliate WDKY. Police said he also took the woman's credit cards and identification when he left the scene. Ferguson's lawyer claimed Wednesday that the victim wants the charges to be dismissed, WDRB reported. County prosecutor Cristin Southard said it is not uncommon for domestic violence victims to make such a request. Ferguson's preliminary court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.





Darnell Ferguson is seen during Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)





