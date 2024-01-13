Opinion/Where I’m writing from

Nap time, fatherhood defines my writing

Today at 4:30 p.m.

by Eli Cranor Special to the Democrat-Gazette


I'm writing from nap time, which means the clock is ticking.

During an interview, somebody once asked me how fatherhood has affected my writing. I recall waxing poetic about how my kids have helped me "see through the eyes of a child again."