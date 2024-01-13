Ex-Tyson chief now CEO of Indigo Ag

Former Tyson Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dean Banks will become Indigo Ag's CEO, effective Feb. 1, according to a company news release.

Banks has been an Indigo Ag board member since 2022, which he will continue to be, as well as a CEO-partner at Flagship Pioneering.

Indigo Ag is a Massachusetts-based agricultural technology company that works with plant microbes aiming to improve sustainability and profitability.

Robert Berendes, chairman of the board, Indigo Ag and Executive Partner of Flagship Pioneering, said the company was delighted to have Banks on board and believes he will contribute to the company's success.

Banks said he was thrilled to take over the role, and over his last year on the board witnessed the tremendous investment the company has made to build scientifically valid sustainability tools and biological products.

"I look forward to working with the team to take the company to the next level as we scale its growth and impact," Banks said in the release.

Banks was CEO for Tyson in 2020 and held the position for less than two years before leaving for personal reasons.

While in the position he was praised for his ability to integrate advanced technologies into the company's operations.

He had been a board member for a couple of years before becoming Tyson president in December 2019.

-- Dylan Sherman

EV-maker Canoo gets $16.5M in financing

Electric vehicle maker Canoo, Inc. has been extended just shy of $16.5 million in financing as part of an earlier agreement, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The move came on Jan. 11, according to the document. It is its sixth supplemental agreement with financing partner YA II PN, Ltd., known as Yorkville Advisors, according to the filing.

Canoo has yet to post a profitable quarter or meaningful revenue and has been burning through cash as it tries to bring its vehicles to market. Earlier this week, Canoo said it has hired 100 workers, primarily for its vehicle plant in Oklahoma City and for a battery module plant in Pryor, Okla.

Shares of Canoo closed at 20 cents a share Friday in trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, just fractions of a cent above its 52-week low. Shares have traded as low as 20 cents and as high as $1.47 over the past year.

In November, Canoo's Chief Executive Officer Tony Aquila stuck with the company's target for 20,000 unit annual production.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index closes at 912.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 912.23, down 1.13 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.