Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 13, 1924

FAYETTEVILLE -- An experiment with home made nitro-glycerin will cost John Olin, Fayetteville, three fingers of his right hand, perhaps the hand and perhaps his right eye. Ralph Cotham, of Monticello, who was also experimenting, is painfully cut. The boys were at Olin's home, according to information. They had made some nitro-glycerin by a combination of nitric acid and glycerin. It is believed that some of the apparatus was dirty and the foul mixture caused the explosion.

50 years ago

Jan. 13, 1974

Vice President Gerald R. Ford told the dedication audience at the Baptist Medical Center's new $32 million hospital at 9600 West Twelfth Street Saturday that Americans must not be distracted by "cries of doom at each crisis." "We are not a sick society," Ford said. "Ours is not a sick system." He alluded to all of the crises of 1973 and said the cries of doom at each of them "are badly out of tune with the real spirit of America." The vice president's visit came off routinely and for an hour he stood in a receiving line at the cafeteria of the new hospital and shook hands with any who waited out the long line.

25 years ago

Jan. 13, 1999

FAYETTEVILLE -- The former postmaster sued several postal employees and postal unions Tuesday, claiming the workers and unions slandered and libeled her. A letter the defendants wrote and widely distributed compared their workplace to the "murderous atmosphere" at postal facilities where slayings occurred, the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, said. Linda J. Patrick sued postal employees Loren Adams, Tom Trailer, Jeff Barnes, Jim Warford, Dale Buchanan, Mark Lucas and the National Association of Letter Carriers, the American Postal Workers Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association and the National Mail Handlers Union in the civil lawsuit. The lawsuit also claims the defendants' actions harmed Patrick's postal career. She seeks punitive and compensatory damages from each defendant. The individual employees were active in the local chapters of the postal unions at the time of the alleged actions, according to the lawsuit. Patrick was named postmaster in 1996 and served through part of last year.

10 years ago

Jan. 13, 2014

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 34,000 pounds of mechanically separated chicken products that may be contaminated with a strain of salmonella. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday in a news release that the product was not sold in retail stores. It was produced on Oct. 11 and shipped nationwide for institutional use. The chicken has been linked to illnesses in a Tennessee correctional facility, where seven people got sick and two were hospitalized. Food containing salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.