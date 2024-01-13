Razorbacks pick up Florida DB, Baylor OL

The University of Arkansas football program officially added two more transfers to the program Friday.

It was announced that Florida safety Miguel Mitchell had signed with Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville last week.

He had a prior relationship with Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson, who joined the Razorback staff after serving as quality control and cornerbacks coach at Florida in 2022.

"He was calling me every day," Mitchell said after his visit to Fayetteville. "I know him as a person, I know who he is as a coach, and that's really what got me up here to check it out. He told me to come see what they're talking about."

Mitchell, 6-1 and 215 pounds, started eight games at safety and appeared in three other games as a sophomore this season for the Gators. He had 37 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception.

He appeared in 13 games, including 1 start during the 2022 season and recorded 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 forced fumble.

Mitchell visited Memphis prior to the Hogs and was expected to make a trip to Tulane after leaving Arkansas.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams also recruited him. Mitchell, who is currently on campus, is the 13th scholarship transfer to enroll at Arkansas for the spring semester.

Timothy Dawn, a former Baylor offensive lineman, committed to walk on at Arkansas and is also on campus.

Dawn, 6-2 and 306 pounds, played for Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos at Baylor. He signed with the Bears out of Camden Fairview High School after also considering scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Kansas and North Texas.

He was the back-up center for Baylor as a true freshman during the 2022 season. Dawn has at least three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Dawn reported receiving offers from Arkansas State and North Alabama after entering the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 19. He is the fourth offensive line transfer to commit to the Razorbacks.

He's expected to participate in offseason workouts and spring practice.