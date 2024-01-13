Rick Lee’s Mockingbird Stakes selections and analysis

RIck Lee's selections and analysis

9 Mockingbird. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies

EDISTRUDIS** was beaten a neck in a race dominated by late-runners, and the improving filly should offer value. TANYA SHOWERS earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a clear maiden allowance victory over this track. SHARP TUNE won her first two races at Churchill before faltering inside the final furlong in a $215,000 stake.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 EdistrudisChuanGutierrez4-1

6 Tanya ShowersLanderosHartman5-2

2 Sharp TuneAsmussenAsmussen3-1

5 Divine GalArrietaVon Hemel9-2

1 Midshipman's DanceTorresDiodoro5-1

4 Xtreme Smoke ShowEsquivelRobertson5-1