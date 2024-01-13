Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 37-119 (31.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Kantex in the seventh

BEST BET Frosted Grace in the sixth

LONG SHOT Elko County in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $141,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

SPEED BIAS*** was beaten a neck in a graded stake at Keeneland just two races back, and he is dropping into an allowance race following a second-place finish in the $200,000 Tinsel. MAGIC TAP earned strong Beyer figures in a good 3-year-old campaign, and he did compete well in the Grade I Pennsylvania Derby. O P FIRECRACKER is in the best form of his career, and the strong finisher should be rallying behind an honest pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Speed BiasVazquezMoquett8-5

7 Magic TapAsmussenAsmussen9-5

5 O P FirecrackerTorresMedina9-2

4 Creative MinisterLeparouxMcPeek4-1

3 Tahoe RunArrietaRobertson15-1

6 Winters LionSantanaSharp15-1

2 Ethereal RoadBejaranoMoquett20-1

2 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $35,000

BRAHMS IMAGE** finished fourth in a key maiden allowance race in August at Prairie Meadows, and the front-running 4-year-old drops into a state-bred race for the first time. MR. BENNY contested the pace in a vastly improved second-place finish just two weeks ago. STREAKIN DEACON showed good speed before tiring in a useful career debut, and he is treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Brahms ImageBowenMartin9-2

8 Mr. BennyZimmermanChleborad7-2

12 Streakin DeaconCourtGonzalez4-1

5 BradfordAsmussenAsmussen6-1

13 MoneystrikeLanderosWilson8-1

1 Singing GroomDe La CruzHornsby5-1

9 KissofthenileBealmearVillafranco6-1

7 Hard Luck HenryQuinonezSoto15-1

6 Chez WhizTorresCravens10-1

4 Bet On TizHarrCates20-1

14 Cool and CloudyDe La CruzCates20-1

10 Devil's ShadowPusacLoy30-1

3 Blowout MountainFuentesCompton30-1

2 Boots N BourbonWalesFires30-1

3 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $55,000

PLAY THE TRUMPET*** broke her maiden by seven widening lengths in his first race as a 3-year-old, and he is well spotted in a conditioned claiming sprint. POWER SLAM recorded two stake-placed finishes at Remington Park, and the consistently competitive gelding is running on Lasix for the first time. HEY JOE JOE was a game maiden winner at Keeneland, and he races for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Play the TrumpetTorresSilva2-1

8 Power SlamDe La CruzRufino5-2

5 Hey Joe JoeHernandezDiodoro3-1

6 Bye Bye LiamAsmussenAsmussen9-2

4 Bell DozerSantanaRufino10-1

7 Secret TavernArrietaCravens15-1

1 WaldripBejaranoMoquett15-1

2 Bourbon AficionadoGallardoRobertson20-1

4 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JACKMAN** defeated a similar field in determined fashion two weeks back, and the winner of two straight seems to always fire at Oaklawn. SOLIDIFY disappointed on a sloppy track at Fair Grounds, but the late-runner was consistently effective in Kentucky and the pace should set up his late run. COLT FICTION earned the fastest last-race Beyer figure in a runner-up finish at Del Mar, and the California-bred is a tad inconsistent but more than fast enough.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 JackmanTorresBroberg5-2

1 SolidifyArrietaCano9-2

2 Colt FictionVazquezMiller2-1

5 LykanFuentesShirer5-1

4 UpstrikerEsquivelCombs6-1

7 Trigger HappySantanaCasse15-1

6 Luv to WinZimmermanMcKnight15-1

8 Tropic StormLanderosSantamaria20-1

5 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ELKO COUNTY** is an unraced son of champion Gun Runner, who has swift workouts dating back to Saratoga, and his full brother is a multiple stake-placed runner. COMMON DEFENSE was forwardly placed in a two-turn second-place debut at Oaklawn, and he drew inside and is treated with Lasix for the first time. EL MAGNIFICO has recent second-place finishes at Fair Grounds and Churchill, and the front-running colt has two-turn experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

13 Elko CountyLeparouxMcPeek8-1

2 Common DefenseTorresMcPeek2-1

10 El MagnificoAsmussenAsmussen5-2

5 SpeedtailArrietaMason9-2

1 SitkaVazquezAsmussen8-1

11 CharlestonSantanaFires8-1

7 Give Me LibertyHernandezDiodoro15-1

6 Tell 'Em I'm CominHarrCline20-1

3 PenrodBejaranoMoquett20-1

8 JackedEramiaVon Hemel30-1

4 Native LandFuentesMott30-1

9 Ask WillieLanderosMilligan30-1

12 Justifiably SoJuarezZito30-1

6 Purse $72,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $62,500

FROSTED GRACE*** was stake-placed at Oaklawn before winning a graded stake at Lone Star, and he drops into a high-priced claimer after a useful third-place finish at Fair Grounds. STORMY PATTERN lost a late lead in a second-place finish at today's claiming price at Churchill. ETHICAL JUDGEMENT was a clear second in a similar spot in his last race at Churchill, and he was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Frosted GraceVazquezDiodoro5-2

8 Stormy PatternArrietaMaker3-1

6 Ethical JudgementAsmussenAsmussen4-1

4 Perfect FlightSantanaMiller5-1

1 Expensive CutEsquivelMorse10-1

9 Greener PasturesChuanGarcia15-1

10 Uninvited GuestLanderosHartman15-1

5 Shooters ShootLeparouxSchultz15-1

3 Search EngineBowenDuncan20-1

2 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran20-1

7 Purse $143,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

KANTEX**** finished second behind a heavily favored front-runner at Churchill, and the sharp mare has won three of four races at Oaklawn. MOZINGO defeated restricted allowance sprinters last March at Oaklawn, and she appears to be training exceptionally well up to her 2024 debut. KABOOM BABY won two races last season at Oaklawn, including the $150,000 Natural State Breeders.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 KantexBejaranoMorse2-1

3 MozingoTorresDiodoro10-1

8 Kaboom BabyQuinonezWitt3-1

2 Connie KEsquivelMorse4-1

10 Summer ShoesBaileySwearingen5-1

5 She's StormingJordanHewitt15-1

6 Gramercy ParkLanderosOrtiz15-1

1 Hissy MissyDe La CruzHornsby20-1

11 Run FearlessHarrFires20-1

4 Unbridled TwisterSantanaCates20-1

7 BennykayandsuzytooAsmussenVance20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

DELPHIA** raced too close to a fast pace when tiring behind an odds-on winner at Woodbine, and she shortens up to a preferred distance and represents a winning stable. SICILIAN GRANDMA had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when finishing a close second at this level Dec. 29. PARIS STYLE was an eight-length winner at the distance just two races back at Aqueduct.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 DelphiaBowenMcKnight6-1

6 Sicilian GrandmaEsquivelContreras5-2

13 Paris StyleLeparouxMcPeek4-1

4 Triple L's CutterTorresDiodoro9-2

2 Malibu SmartLanderosHartman5-1

11 Pachanga LocaSantanaShirer6-1

9 Lady CommanderCourtFires12-1

10 LongleggedlaverneHernandezBroberg15-1

14 Lover GirlFuentesWilliams15-1

12 Unstable PrincessJuarezSantamaria20-1

7 Twirling SaviBealmearRobertson20-1

5 HarmonicaJordanMason30-1

1 Marshside MamaArrietaAnderson30-1

10 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MEGAN'S HONOR** has put three competitive sprint races in succession, and a case can be made he is better at two turn distances. CAN'T HUSH THIS had blinkers removed and responded with a clear second-place finish at the level last month at Oaklawn. KING RUSSELL has not raced since June, but the talented gelding finished second in the 2023 Arkansas Derby.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Megan's HonorArrietaBecker7-2

6 Can't Hush ThisEsquivelMorse3-1

9 King RussellBejaranoMOquett4-1

2 Big Hat WillieSantanaMiller6-1

12 Chrome BabyEramiaVon Hemel10-1

10 HernAsmussenAsmussen12-1

7 King's OvationTorresDiodoro10-1

8 Elusive TargetChuanShirer15-1

11 JulliardFuentesHobby15-1

13 Late Nite RadioLanderosCaster20-1

3 NullarborZimmermanManley20-1

14 SpeightsvilleQuinonezTrout30-1

1 Bizzy LegsLanderosStuart30-1

4 Seaside BoyBowenMartin30-1