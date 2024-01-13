GIRLS

BERGMAN 55, VALLEY SPRINGS 38 Tayla Trammell accounted for 11 points for Valley Springs (15-8, 4-1 3A-1), which couldn't keep up with the Class 3A No. 1 Lady Panthers. Macy Willis and Camie Moore tallied nine points apiece in the loss for the Lady Tigers.

BOONEVILLE 41, DANVILLE 32 Linley Garrett hit a school-record seven three-pointers to lead Booneville (6-10, 2-3 3A-4). Tempi Terry added 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 49, POYEN 24 Conley Gibson led Conway Christian (10-8, 6-2 2A-5) with 18 points as it pulled away with a big fourth quarter. Chezney Stone had 11 points for the Lady Eagles, who outscored their opponents 28-4 in the fourth quarter.

HARDING ACADEMY 60, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 40 Sophie Eble supplied 19 points for Episcopal Collegiate (6-11, 3-3 3A-6), which lost for the fifth time in six games. Laney Marsh provided 17 points for the Lady Wildcats.

MILLS 52, CROSSETT 21 Ma'kenzie King had 13 points and six steals as Mills (10-6, 2-1 4A-8) smashed the Lady Eagles. Ambreal Tenner scored 13 points, while Jeneva Gregory and Jermera Streets added nine each for the Lady Comets.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 65, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 25 Dessie McCarty scored all 20 of her points in the first half for Class 2A No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola (28-0, 10-0 2A-2). A.J. Person and Coree Kyle both had 12 points, and Marlee Raby added nine for the Lady Warhawks. Braylee Smith's 11 points were a team high for White County Central (2-21, 0-10).

QUITMAN 61, CEDAR RIDGE 31 Madilyn Varvil scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half in a rout for Quitman (18-3, 7-2 2A-2). Ava Sullivan scored 14 as well for the Lady Bulldogs. Allie Pankey paced Cedar Ridge (11-7, 4-5) with 13 points.

SALEM 84, HOXIE 25 Olivia Dockins had 16 points for Salem (14-5, 7-0 3A-2) as it stayed perfect within the conference. Marleigh Sellars added 14 points, Brylee Fowler 12 and Maddie Keen 11 for the Lady Greyhounds.

BOYS

ALMA 59, RUSSELLVILLE 46 Easton Boggs powered in 15 points, and Israel Towns-Robinson muscled his way to 14 points in an upset for Alma (10-8, 3-0 5A-West). Camden Curd also scored 13 points for the Airedales, who've won four consecutive.

BENTON 71, LAKE HAMILTON 66 Elem Shelby's 20 points helped rescue Benton (16-4, 6-0 5A-South), which led by double figures with three minutes to go before holding on. Terrion Burgess scored 18 points and Harrison Pickett collected 15 for the Panthers.

BOONEVILLE 42, DANVILLE 38 Cody Sum had 15 points as Booneville (9-4, 4-1 3A-4) escaped the Little Johns. Jace Washburn and Colter Fisher each scored 11 points for the Bearcats.

CEDAR RIDGE 75, QUITMAN 64 Easton Griffin's 19 points led Cedar Ridge (18-5, 7-2 2A-2). Kyle Provence scored 17 points and Caden Griffin followed with 13 for the Timberwolves. Kade Barber added 10. Greyson Ealy had 17 of his 27 points in the second half for Quitman (6-14, 1-8). Owen Brantley added 13 points and Ethan Thurman 10.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 61, HARDING ACADEMY 47 Jaxon Coleman led Episcopal Collegiate (8-9, 3-3 3A-6) with 23 points during a road win. James Mitchell scored 15 points, Jaren Tritt had 12 points,and Quin Clark tacked on nine points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

ESTEM 53, BEEBE 50 Justin May scored 18 points in a win for eStem (8-18, 1-4 5A-Central). Jaxon Yancy had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jaydon Akins added 10 points and five rebounds for the Mets.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 92, PULASKI ACADEMY 40 J.J. Andrews delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists as Little Rock Christian (14-6, 7-0 4A-5) thumped the Bruins. Landren Blocker had 18 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, while Jameel Wesley finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Warriors. Kaiden Nelson also had 11 points and three rebounds for Little Rock Christian.

MILLS 63, CROSSETT 26 Mills (10-8, 3-0 4A-8) won its third straight conference game behind a 16-point, 12-rebound effort from Joseph Bell. Anthony Hester contributed 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, while both Zaylin Rowland and Tyson Thompson added eight points ch for the Comets.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 71, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 48 Wyatt Sanders scored 16 points to spur Mount Vernon-Enola (20-8, 7-3 2A-2) over the Bears. Dakota Walls had 11 points, and both Cody Hoover and Brady Coran finished with nine points for the Warhawks. Ethan Hopkins scored 20 points for White County Central (10-16, 1-9). Jordan Hale added 11 points and Colton Curtis nine.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 61, MARKED TREE 51 Riley Parker had 16 points as Buffalo Island Central (10-10) stepped out of the 2A-3 district to beat the Lady Indians. Arabella Oliver and Josephine Hanneken each tallied 12 points, and Jaylyn Cagle ended with 10 points for the Lady Mustangs. Alesia Rand had 23 points, and Tink Brown scored 16 points for Marked Tree (16-3).

CEDARVILLE 45, HACKETT 43 Rose Lalonde made a steal and converted it into a game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Lady Pirates. Hackett took a 43-41 lead on Maya Carter's basket inside with 2:28 left. Cedarville's Serenity Johnson tied the game with 50 seconds left with a driving bucket. Jessie Mendenhall scored 16 points for Hackett (1-13, 0-5) with Aaliyah Escoffier adding 11. Caroline Morrow scored 10 points and Johnson eight for Cedarville (11-11, 4-2).

FARMINGTON 76, GENTRY 52 Marin Adams scored23 points in a rout for Farmington (21-1, 6-0 4A-1). Zoey Bershers supported with 15 points and Reese Shirey had 10 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 40-22 at halftime. Kaycee McCumber added nine points for Farmington.

GREENBRIER 44, SILOAM SPRINGS 41 Greenbrier used a 9-0 run to end the game to pick up the 5A-West Conference road victory. Greenbrier (6-12, 1-2) trailed 41-35 with 2:44 to play before Rhiauna Dorris started the comeback with two inside baskets. Greenbrier then made 5 of 8 free throws in the last 1:22 to seal the win. Dorris led Greenbrier with 19 points, including 15 in the second half. Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs (8-10, 0-3) with 16 points including 3 three-pointers in the third quarter.

PEA RIDGE 46, BERRYVILLE 25 Pea Ridge took an early 11-8 lead and continued to pull away for a 4A-1 Conference victory. Brooklyn Winn had 11 points to lead the Lady Blackhawks.

RURAL SPECIAL 45, VIOLA 39 Rayleigh Turner's 10 points supported a big win for Rural Special (8-7, 4-2 1A-2). Kendall Kocher delivered nine points for the Lady Rebels.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 57, CALICO ROCK 35 Lainee Gentry scored 27 points for West Side Greers Ferry (6-15, 2-6 1A-2). Eden Murphree chipped in with 15 points and Sam Corpier managed eight points for the Lady Eagles. Adrian Owens guided Calico Rock (4-17, 1-6) with 13 points. Lailee Barker added 10 points.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 61, GREENLAND 26 Abby Methvin went over the 1,500-point mark for her career as the senior finished with 29 points to help Yellville-Summit (11-7, 8-0 2A-1) stay unbeaten in conference play.

BOYS

ALPENA 42, LEAD HILL 41 Alpena outscored Lead Hill 13-3 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and take a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Lead Hill. Alex Hill had 12 points and Nicklas May 11 for Lead Hill.

ELKINS 68, VALLEY SPRINGS 62 Jaeden Newsom scored 16 points to lead Elkins past Valley Springs in 3A-1 Conference play. Xavier McDowell and Bryce Mooneyham each added 11 points for Elkins (17-1, 4-0). Nathaniel Helams scored 21 points to lead Valley Springs (21-6, 2-2).

GREENBRIER 46, SILOAM SPRINGS 44 Taylor Crum scored 15 points to lead Greenbrier to the road win and its first victory in the 5A-West Conference. Crum's layup with 40 seconds left capped a 6-0 run that broke a 40-40 tie. Crum missed a dunk with under 10 seconds left to play with Greenbrier (10-9, 1-2) ahead 46-43, and drew a technical foul for hanging on the rim. Siloam Springs converted one free throw to make it 46-44. Siloam Springs (6-11, 0-3) was led by AJ Moore and Nathan Hawbaker with 12 points each.

HACKETT 59, CEDARVILLE 40 Hayden Foster had 17 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to boost Hackett (14-3, 3-1 3A-4), which was coming off a loss Monday at Paris.

LINCOLN 61, FLIPPIN 60 Paxton Price's three-pointer with 10 seconds left put Lincoln (17-5, 3-2 3A-1) up to stay. Jace Birkes and Bryson Karber both had 13 points, while Tre Campbell pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves. Rilyn Robins had 21 points for Flippin (17-10, 1-3) and Alex Glenn added 17 points.

PEA RIDGE 60, BERRYVILLE 20 Pea Ridge bolted to an early 16-4 lead and rolled to a 4A-1 Conference victory. Anthoni Ayala had 14 points for the Blackhawks, while Skye Davenport added 13. Dale Nagtalon led Berryville with six points.

RURAL SPECIAL 60, VIOLA 32 Kasen Stevens pumped in 24 points for Rural Special (10-11, 6-4 1A-2). Brayden Watts had 13 points and Cole Linville added 10.

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 60, MOUNTAINBURG 48 Bradley Buckman scored 23 points to send Western Yell County (16-10, 3-3 2A-4) to its fourth straight win. Buckman also notched the 1,000th point of his career during the game.