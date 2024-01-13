Search ends for final Osprey crash victim Syria to open crossing 6 more months Kenyan lawyers march against president U.S.-African trade accord extension OK’d

Search ends for final Osprey crash victim

TOKYO -- The U.S. Air Force on Friday announced the end of its more than 1- month search and recovery operation at the site of a CV-22B Osprey crash that occurred off the southern Japanese coast in late November, expressing regret at not being able to find the last of the eight crew members killed.

The Air Force said it would now focus on finding the cause of the Nov. 29 crash off the coast of Yakushima Island that left eight members of the Air Force Special Operations Command dead. The Osprey was on a routine training flight to the southern island of Okinawa.

Divers located the remains of seven crew members in the weeks after the crash, but the body of Maj. Eric Spendlove, a medical operations flight commander, has not been found.

The Air Force has also recovered the flight data recorder, or "black box," which is critical to the accident probe. The analysis of its data is expected to take weeks.

Syria to open crossing 6 more months

BEIRUT -- Syria's government is giving the United Nations permission for another six months to use a major border crossing with Turkey to bring aid into the country's rebel-held northwest.

Syria's mission to the U.N. said in a statement late Thursday that the Bab al-Hawa crossing should be "effectively operationalized in a way that contributes to helping people in need in northwest Syria." The statement said the period expires on July 13.

Rebel-held parts of northwest Syria are home to more than 4 million people, many of them displaced by the country's conflict that broke out in March 2011. The conflict has killed half a million people and displaced half of Syria's prewar population of 23 million.

The U.N. Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan through four crossing points into opposition-held areas in Syria. But over the years, Syria's closest ally Russia, backed by China, has reduced the authorized crossings to just Bab al-Hawa -- and the mandates from a year to six months.

After a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged northwestern Syria and southern Turkey in February, Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkey, at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai, to increase the flow of assistance. The term for those expired on Aug. 13.

Kenyan lawyers march against president

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan lawyers Friday demonstrated peacefully in Nairobi against what they say is judicial interference by President William Ruto, who has said he will disregard court orders from what he calls corrupt judges blocking his key development projects.

In recent days, Ruto has also repeatedly threatened to remove judges he accuses of teaming up with his political rivals to frustrate his attempts to address unemployment in Kenya and provide affordable housing and universal health care. But the head of state has not produced any evidence to back his claims that some judges are corrupt.

"As lawyers we will stand firm to tell the president that you are not above the law, you must respect the law," said lawyer Peter Wanyama, who was among some 200 lawyers who staged the march, blowing whistles and waving placards through the streets and ending up in the office of the president.

Ruto's projects have become unpopular partly because the government is levying more taxes to fund them at a time when Kenyans are experiencing increases in the cost of living. An increase in fuel taxes that Ruto says is necessary for the country not to default on paying public debt has been particularly painful.

"We want to tell parliament, the speaker and leader of majority that you can't pass unconstitutional laws that burden Kenyans and then you want the judiciary to protect it," Wanyama said.

The High Court ruled that a housing fund meant to finance the building of 200,000 affordable homes a year is unconstitutional and stopped the government from charging 1.5% from each salaried worker to fund it.

The courts have also put on hold the Social Health Insurance Act the government planned to fund by taxing salaried employees 2.75%.

U.S.-African trade accord extension OK'd

The U.S. has reached preliminary agreement with African nations to extend their preferential trade access by another decade, pending approval by Congress, South Africa's trade minister said.

"We reached broad agreement on the need to extend it for another 10 years," Ebrahim Patel said at a business forum on the sidelines of the ruling African National Congress party's annual policy conference in eastern South Africa on Friday.

The South African government sought to conclude the renewal of the deal early this year, enabling more than 30 African countries to continue exporting goods to the American market duty-free. Their special access under the so-called African Growth & Opportunities Act is scheduled to expire in September 2025.

South Africa hosted a three-day annual forum on the act in November. The next month, American and African trade officials agreed that the accord's current iteration needs modernization and stronger implementation.



