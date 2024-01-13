Searcy girls pull away from Marion

5A-EAST GIRLS

SEARCY 53, MARION 40

MARION -- The Searcy Lady Lions forced 17 Marion turnovers and limited the Lady Patriots to 31% shooting in a 53-40 victory Friday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Searcy (15-4, 2-1 5A-East) was led by sophomore guard Chip Johnson's game-high 16 points and five assists, while junior London Flowers had 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Sara McCain finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Marion (9-7, 1-2) got 10 points from sophomore Jada Cheers, seven points from Madison Glaspie, and six points and seven rebounds from Maryah Rucks.

"We just didn't do a very good job tonight following the game plan," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "We scouted them in the preseason and on film, and we knew who could handle, shoot and score, and we just seemed to forget all that as soon as the game started. That's the frustrating thing as a coach."

Marion took its only lead at 3-2 on a Jalee Meeks three-pointer with 7:28 left in the first quarter before Searcy ripped off an 11-0 run.

The spurt started with a McCain three-pointer for a 5-3 advantage, and Cadence Pettis continued it with a three-point play. A Flowers runner was followed by McCain's second three-pointer that gave the Lady Lions a 13-3 lead that swelled to 19-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Marion worked within 10 points late in the second quarter after back-to-back layups by Rucks. But Searcy again closed out the h quarter with vigor, getting two runners in a row from Johnson and a free-throw line jumper by Pettis to take a 32-16 halftime lead.

Four points apiece in the latter part of the third quarter from Z'Kya Cheers and Survanna Clay helped the Lady Pats get within 43-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Marion got within 10 points twice in the fourth quarter, but Pettis and McCain combined to score the Lady Lions' final five points to clinch victory.

For the game, Searcy connected on 20 of its 40 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 8 from three-point range. The Lady Lions also made 8 of 10 free throws, while Marion managed 9 of 17 from the line.

BOYS

MARION 48, SEARCY 34

Marion held Searcy to 13 of 41 shots from the floor in taking the win.

Junior guard Lyndell Buckingham ha a game-high 16 points and six assists to lead the Patriots (10-2, 3-0 5A-East), while senior guard David Brewer chipped in 11 points, and sophomore LaDaryl Robinson finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Marion senior forward Kayden Nesbitt pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to go with seven7 points.

Searcy (8-10 1-2) got 11 points from Jayden Duffy, seven from Jakoby Banks and six from Jaylen Clifton.

"It's a really good thing we don't mind playing defense, because that's what won us the game here tonight," first-year Marion Coach Emmanuel Wade said. "Give our guys credit though, because when the game was close, they dug deep and got some stops, and I'm proud of them for that."

Searcy ran out to an early 6-2 lead in the first quarter as Duffy and Clifton each hit three-pointers. But Marion finished the quarter on a 6-0 run, highlighted by a Robinson stickback dunk off an offensive rebound, a Jalen White free throw and a Buckingham three-pointer that gave the Patriots an 8-6 lead.

The Lions again got back-to-back three-pointers in the second quarter, this time by Clifton and Rickey Love, to take a 15-11 lead with 5:01 left in the first half, But two Buckingham three-pointers followed by a layup allowed Marion to take a 20-18 advantage to halftime.

Buckingham scored the first four points of the third quarter, but that sparked a 7-0 Searcy spurt that included a three-pointer from Trelyn Shepherd and two layups from Gaines for a 25-24 lead.

Three-pointers from Buckingham and Brewer bookended a Robinson runner, and that was enough to stake the Patriots to a 34-29 lead after three quarters.

Marion left the door open for Searcy in the fourth quarter, making just 4 of 10 free-throw attempts, but the Lions committed 7 of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

That helped the Patriots keep the Lions off the scoreboard for the first five minutes of the final frame, as the Marion lead finally hit double digits (39-29) on a Buckingham jumper.

Nesbitt pulled down five rebounds in the fourth quarter, turning two into three-point plays, to help prop up the Patriots' offensive attack.

"We preach attacking the glass, pulling down rebounds," Wade said. "That's how I can tell it's starting to sink in for us now because we did a great job there tonight, and it's really why we won the game."