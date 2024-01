A Center Ridge man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Arkansas 9 near Birdtown in Conway County, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states.

Matthew Brockman, 81, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet south on the highway when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert, fatally injuring him, according to the report.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.