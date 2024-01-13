Springdale man arrested in connection with domestic battery after being shot

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man was arrested in connection with a domestic incident Thursday after he injured a child, then was shot in the face by his girlfriend, according to police.

Kevin Marquez-Argueta, 29, was arrested in connection with second-degree domestic battery, according to a Police Department news release Friday.

Police were dispatched to 634 N. 40th St. in response to a disturbance at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found Marquez-Argueta with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

An investigation revealed Marquez-Argueta and his girlfriend were arguing when he slapped her. The female's child intervened and tried to stop Marquez-Argueta from hitting the female again, and Marquez-Argueta pushed the child into a door, causing an injury to the child's head, according to the release.

The female then shot Marquez-Argueta in the face, the release states.

The child was treated at a local hospital and released.

Marquez-Argueta was treated at a different hospital for the gunshot wound. He was arrested upon his release from the hospital.