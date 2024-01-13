Sticking with it





Either the University of Arkansas men's basketball team or Florida will remain winless in SEC play after the teams meet at 3 p.m. Center today at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla.

The Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2) lost their first two SEC games to Auburn 83-51 at home and at Georgia 76-66.

The Gators (10-5, 0-2) lost at home to No. 6 Kentucky 87-85 and at Ole Miss 103-85.

"Every game in the SEC is absolutely super important," Florida Coach Todd Golden said Friday when he met with local media members.

"None of us want to go into next week 0-3. We're back in our home gym. Very important game for us and we'll be ready to go.

"I think we'll play well, for sure."

Arkansas trailed the final 39 minutes at Georgia, but after the Razorbacks fell behind by 13 points in the first half, they pulled within three points three times in the second half.

"Our fight in the second half was great," said junior guard Tramon Mark, who led Arkansas with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots. "We have to do that for 40 minutes. The whole time.

"We've just got to be more solid on defense. More sound on defense.

"I think we're still a good team. We've got to fix it."

Razorbacks senior guard Davonte Davis said the Razorbacks have been working hard together in Gainesville, where they flew to directly after the Georgia game Wednesday night.

"We're continuing to try to get better in the ways we're struggling in, specifically on the defensive end," Davis said Friday during an appearance on "The Zone" radio show on Little Rock's KABZ-FM, 103.7. "At Georgia, we didn't come out with a win, but we learned from that game. We got better."

"If we lose, we want to make sure we leave everything out there and play hard. We didn't do that against Auburn.

"At Georgia, I felt like some of the guys brought a little more grit. We weren't able to pull it out. I think at Florida we've got to bring it all together. Is it possible? Yes.

"We need to turn this thing around, and we're going to try and figure that out as best we can."

Florida is led by transfer newcomers, including seniors guards Walter Clayton and Zyon Pullin and senior forward Tyrese Samuel.

Clayton, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year at Iona last season when he played for Coach Rick Pitino, is averaging 16.2 points per game. He scored 23 points against both Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Pullin, from California-Riverside, is averaging 15.2 points, and Samuel, from Seton Hall, is averaging 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

"Florida is a team that can win the SEC," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said after the Georgia game, but before he knew Ole Miss had beaten the Gators. "I don't know what their results were tonight, which is irrelevant because I know how good of a coach Todd Golden is.

"I've known him for a long time. Not often do coaches have camaraderie. I actually talked to Todd earlier today."

Golden, who played at Saint Mary's from 2004-08, said he was 21 when he met Musselman

"I've known Coach for a long time," Golden said. "He played at San Diego for my head coach, Randy Bennett.

"Back in 2010, Muss offered me a position on his G-League staff. He was with the Reno Bighorns and I almost did that, but ended up not doing it."

Golden worked in the private sector in sales after his playing career, then got into coaching as an assistant at Columbia University in the Ivy League. He was on Bruce Pearl's staff at Auburn before becoming an assistant and then the head coach at San Francisco.

When Musselman was the coach at Nevada, Golden said he nearly joined his staff.

"It just never worked out timing-wise, but I've always had a lot of respect for him and obviously he's done a great job at Arkansas and won at an insanely high level," Golden said. "This league is full of great coaches and he's definitely toward the top of that list."

The Gators are averaging 86.1 points per game and have a plus-10.5 rebounding average.

"They're big, they rebound, they have great guard play, they're well-connected," Musselman said. "They play extremely hard, they play very very fast.

"They're one of the top tier teams in the SEC, there's no question.

"They're not just an NCAA Tournament team, they're a team that can win games in the tournament for sure."

The Gators had the look of an NCAA Tournament team in their close loss to Kentucky.

"Honestly, I thought we played pretty well defensively against Kentucky, until the last couple minutes," Golden said. "I was not at all disappointed with that effort. We played well enough to win in that game, defensively."

Ole Miss became the first SEC team to score 100 or more points against Florida since 2008, when Tennessee beat the Gators 104-82.

"Obviously, the Ole Miss game was a different story," Golden said. "I think we ran into a buzzsaw a little bit. They played really, really well. I think they were really well prepared and did a good job of making tough shots."

The Rebels set a school record with 16 blocked shots against Florida, including nine by Jamarion Sharp, a 7-5 senior transfer from Western Kentucky

"Even though we scored 85 points, we had a lot of possessions that led to transition for them." Golden said. "A lot of it was blocked shots ... and a lot those stayed in bounds. When that happens, usually a guy is flying in trying to make a layup, then pound it off the glass and now they're going 4-on-3 the other way.

"There was nothing good about our defensive effort the other night, but we have to help ourselves more in terms of our offense not leading to putting us in predicaments on the defensive end."





Todd Golden is in his second season as head coach of the Florida Gators. Golden has a 25-22 record during that span. (AP/Vasha Hunt)





