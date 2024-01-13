Three unanimous, 14 first-timers on All-Pro Team

Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team.

The 49ers' McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins' Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

"No freakin' way," Warner said of being a unanimous pick for his third selection overall. "Wow, that's special."

Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates: left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas' Dak Prescott and San Francisco's Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo's Josh Allen got the other one.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald becomes an eight-time pick, tied for most by a defensive player and tied for fifth-most overall. Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is a seven-time choice and Eagles center Jason Kelce earned his sixth selection.

Fourteen players are first-timers, including three from NFC East champion Dallas: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed being a unanimous choice by one vote; cornerback DaRon Bland and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

"It's very rewarding," said Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 receptions and had 1,749 yards receiving to go with 12 touchdowns. "Obviously, all the hard work has paid off. It's humbling also."

Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr., Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams -- each snubbed for the Pro Bowl -- made the All-Pro team.

"That's the highest of them all so it's an honor but I got to keep working," said St. Brown, who helped the Lions win their first division title in 30 years.

Winfield had 6 forced fumbles, 6 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions this season, becoming just the fourth player with at least five sacks and seven takeaways since sacks became a stat in 1982. He edged Atlanta's Jessie Bates by two points.

"Coming into the season, it was one of my goals," said Winfield, who forced a game-changing turnover in the Buccaneers' division-clinching victory last week. "I put the work in and it's just cool to see how everything played out. I'm blessed."

Williams' younger brother and teammate, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was an All-Pro last season.

"That's a big accomplishment," Quincy Williams said. "Grateful for the work I put in. This is amazing."

Hill made it for the fifth time, fourth as a wideout, after leading the league with 1,799 yards receiving. Pittsburgh edge T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with 19 sacks, earned his fourth selection, and Cleveland edge Myles Garrett got his third.

McCaffrey made it for a second time following an outstanding all-around season. He ran for 1,459 yards and 14 TDs and caught 67 passes for 567 yards and 7 scores. Kittle also got his second selection as the 49ers earned the NFC's No. 1 seed.

"If you would've told my 6-year-old self that I was going to have that opportunity at some point, I'd be incredibly happy," Kittle said. "My goal every single year is to be great at every aspect of being tight end because I think it's the most fun position."

Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 when he was the NFL MVP. He helped the Ravens (13-4) finish with the best record in the league this year and the AFC's No. 1 seed while playing his best in the biggest games against the best teams. The Ravens had 10 wins against teams with a winning record. Jackson finished with 3,678 yards passing and 24 TDs and also ran for 821 yards and five scores.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, Chiefs slot cornerback Trent McDuffie and left guard Joe Thuney and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton are among the first-timers.





NFL All-Pro teams

The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams as selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

RUNNING BACK Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

FULLBACK Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

TIGHT END George Kittle, San Francisco

WIDE RECEIVERS Tyreek Hill, Miami. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

LEFT TACKLE Trent Williams, San Francisco

LEFT GUARD Joe Thuney, Kansas City

CENTER Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

RIGHT GUARD Zack Martin, Dallas

RIGHT TACKLE Penei Sewell, Detroit

DEFENSE

EDGE RUSHERS Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

INTERIOR LINEMEN Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, Chris Jones, Kansas City

LINEBACKERS Fred Warner, San Francisco, Roquan Smith, Baltimore, Quincy Williams, New York Jets

CORNERBACKS DaRon Bland, Dallas, Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

SLOT CORNERBACK Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

SAFETIES Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore, Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACEKICKER Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

PUNTER AJ Cole, Las Vegas

KICK RETURNER Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

PUNT RETURNER Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

SPECIAL TEAMER Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

LONG SNAPPER Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK Dak Prescott, Dallas

RUNNING BACK Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

TIGHT END Sam LaPorta, Detroit

WIDE RECEIVERS A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, *Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco, *Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

LEFT TACKLE Tyron Smith, Dallas

LEFT GUARD Tyler Smith, Dallas

CENTER Frank Ragnow (Arkansas), Detroit

RIGHT GUARD Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta

RIGHT TACKLE Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

EDGE RUSHERS Micah Parsons, Dallas, Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

INTERIOR LINEMEN Justin Madubuike, Baltimore, Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

LINEBACKERS Demario Davis (Arkansas State), New Orleans, Bobby Wagner, Seattle, Patrick Queen, Baltimore

CORNERBACKS Jaylon Johnson, Chicago, Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

SLOT CORNERBACK Taron Johnson, Buffalo

SAFETIES Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACEKICKER Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

PUNTER Bryan Anger, Dallas

KICK RETURNER Marvin Mims, Denver

PUNT RETURNER Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMER Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit

LONG SNAPPER Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

*Tied for second-team spot





Former running back Ricky Watters, left, talks with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey during an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Loren Elliott)



Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



FILE - San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)



FILE - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) speaking during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Landover, Md. Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

