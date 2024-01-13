UAPB men’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Texas Southern

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 5-10, 0-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 3-10, 1-1

SERIES Texas Southern leads 18-7

TV None

RADIO None

STREAMED uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;18.6;4.5

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;16.3;4.3

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.;17.9;2.1

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;11.3;3.3

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;6.5;6.5

COACH Solomon Bozeman (23-55 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Texas Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Kenny Hunter, 6-8, Jr.;4.6;4.0

F Grayson Carter, 6-10, So.;6.8;4.0

G Zaire Hayes, 6-2, So.;5.2;1.4

G Deon Stroud, 6-5, Sr.;5.1;3.1

G Zytarious Mortle, 6-2, So.;7.2;2.9

COACH Johnny Jones (93-83 in sixth season at Texas Southern, 388-317 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Texas Southern

84.3;Points for;63.6

87.1;Points against;74.8

-5.2;Rebound margin;-4.9

1.1;Turnover margin;0.0

45.3;FG pct.;37.2

38.1;3-pt pct.;29.3

77.6;FT pct.;65.6

CHALK TALK UAPB has three players (Milton, Williams, French) ranked among the top five in scoring in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... Texas Southern has beaten UAPB in eight of the teams' past 11 matchups. Last season, each won on their respective home floors, with the Tigers winning 64-59 on Feb. 20 at Houston. ... The Golden Lions have lost six of their past seven games, including their first two SWAC contests. Ironically, UAPB hit 7 three-pointers, recorded 3 blocks and made 17 free throws in both of those setbacks.

-- Erick Taylor