UAPB women’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Texas Southern

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 7-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 2-11, 1-1

SERIES Texas Southern leads 18-8

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;18.5;7.3

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.5;3.7

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;5.5;1.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;9.1;4.5

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;9.7;5.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (44-79 in fifth season at UAPB, 92-149 in ninth season overall)

Texas Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Anela Thomas, 5-8, So.;6.1;2.7

G Daeja Holmes, 5-9, Jr.;9.9;4.9

G Gretta Galban, 5-9, Fr.;3.0;1.0

G Taniya Lawson, 5-8, So.;11.0;3.3

C Jaida Belton, 6-4, So.;5.5;5.8

COACH Vernette Skeete (4-38 in second season at Texas Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Texas Southern

77.4;Points for;55.7

72.5;Points against;73.7

0.8;Rebound margin;-7.4

4.1;Turnover margin;-5.1

43.2;FG pct.;33.8

29.5;3-pt pct.;24.5

62.9;FT pct.;69.1

CHALK TALK After averaging 15 points and 14 rebounds in two games last week to earn Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, Maya Peat had 17 points and 10 rebounds in UAPB's 85-52 win over Alabama State on Monday. ... Texas Southern put an end to a 10-game losing streak on Jan. 8 when it beat Grambling State 72-67. ... UAPB shot a season-low 16.7% (3 of 18) from behind the three-point line against Alabama State. The Golden Lions made seven three-pointers total in their two games against Texas Southern last season.

-- Erick Taylor