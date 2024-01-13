U.S. Steel review timeline uncertain

A U.S. national security review of Nippon Steel Corp.'s takeover of United States Steel Corp. is unlikely to conclude until late this year and may extend into 2025, according to people familiar with the matter, far longer than the companies have publicly signaled.

Scrutiny by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) is in its early stages, the people said. The interagency panel led by the Treasury Department has the power to approve, block or amend the deal on national security grounds, or send it to President Joe Biden for a decision.

While the precise timing of the review remains unclear, people familiar with the process said they expected it to take about a year or longer. That is within the comparable range for reviews of this scale, as the process can lurch ahead and pause amid legal wrangling, according to some of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

That time line contrasts with statements from U.S. Steel and Nippon executives who have said they expect to complete the $14.1 billion transaction by the spring or end of summer. "We anticipate the deal will close in the second or third quarter of 2024," U.S. Steel Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said on a Dec. 18 earnings call.

Shares of U.S. Steel dropped by as much as 3.7% after Bloomberg News reported the review time line.

U.S. Steel owns and operates Big River Steel Works near Osceola in Mississippi County.

In October 2020, U.S. Steel bought 49.9% of the Big River Steel mill facility for $700 million and later announced that it would spend $774 million to acquire the remaining equity. U.S. Steel announced in January 2022 that it would build another facility in Osceola, a $3 billion "mini-mill," the industry term for a mill that uses scrap metal as its starting material, requiring fewer natural resources and less capital and land to build and run.

It's unclear when the foreign investment committee will complete its review although the deal could be concluded before the U.S. presidential election in November, Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto said at a briefing on Friday.

It's "not up for us to decide" the timeline of the deal as U.S. Steel first needs to vote on it at its own shareholder meeting, he said, adding that the acquisition won't have a negative impact on the United States as Japan is "investing a ton of money."

"We have also said that we will protect union jobs," Hashimoto said. Nippon Steel's shares fell as much as 1.7% in Tokyo on Friday.

Spokespeople for U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel had earlier reiterated their companies' prediction that the transaction will be completed by the end of September.

"We expect the deal to close in Q2 or Q3 2024," spokespeople Amanda Malkowski and Tucker Elcock said in a joint statement. "We respect the CFIUS process and will work with the appropriate parties for a thorough and successful review."

Nippon's plans touched off calls from Biden and Democratic lawmakers for close government review of the deal. The investigation will unfold against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential election, where Biden is using his program to revive the U.S. manufacturing sector as an argument to voters for a second term.

The sale of an iconic U.S. company, based in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, could have political repercussions for Biden. Pennsylvania-born Biden has campaigned on promoting U.S.-made products, strengthening supply chains and saving union jobs.

The deal has attracted significant opposition, led by Pennsylvania Democratic Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and the United Steelworkers union.

The White House last month said the deal deserves "serious scrutiny," a call that earned praise from the United Steel Workers union.

Two senior administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said they expected the review of the U.S. Steel-Nippon transaction to be on the longer side of the typical committee time frame, and not the shorter side. They declined to specify further.

The review panel typically conducts its reviews in secrecy, and the White House does not know specifics about how long it will take, the officials said.

"CFIUS is committed to taking all necessary actions within its authority to safeguard U.S. national security. Consistent with law and practice, CFIUS does not publicly comment on transactions that it may or may not be reviewing," Treasury Department spokeswoman Megan Apper said in a statement.

After companies file formal paperwork, the investigation panel will have 90 days to review the deal. That period is followed by a 15-day review by the president. But it is unclear when the clock starts, as legal wrangling between the companies and the committee can cause the process to drag on.

The administration has had no direct conversations with either company, or with Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., administration officials said. The steelworkers union had repeatedly expressed exclusive support for a Cliffs bid, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

Nippon Steel did not receive any sort of tacit permission from the White House before it moved to buy U.S. Steel, according to one person familiar with the situation.

White House officials' belief in steel's crucial role in the U.S. economy, and in major infrastructure products, leaves the deal ripe for review as a potential national security or supply chain risk, the officials said.

Union jobs in a sector like the steel industry are hugely important to Biden's agenda, as is the industry itself, the officials said. The number of jobs at stake supports the case to review the deal, they said. The administration wants to ensure a strong, steady supply of steel to fuel U.S. growth, preferably from a domestic supplier, they said.

A close committee review of a takeover by a company based in an allied country is unusual and signals how steel has been increasingly treated -- by both Democrats and Republicans -- more like a strategic asset, as opposed to a relatively benign and routine commodity.

Trump as president imposed tariffs to support the American steel industry, and Biden has largely kept those in place.

"Steel is a very vital sector for U.S. national security and for critical supply chain resilience. And so it is important to review or to make sure there is serious scrutiny of these kinds of transactions," White House National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard told Bloomberg Television last month.

Information for this article was contributed by Shoko Oda of The Associated Press.