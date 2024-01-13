Visions of Arkansas





Nothing screams "Arkansas" louder than a drake mallard's plumage aloft in the soft morning sunlight.

Duck hunters say they prefer to hunt ducks under clear skies because bright sunlight makes it harder for ducks to see hunters. I say it's because we love the way sunlight illuminates a mallard's majesty. Their cream-colored bellies, contrasting their chestnut shoulder plumage, glow pink in the mornings. Their green heads sparkle like neon, and the white ring on their necks glare like an LED. On the downsweep of the wings, the bright blue speculum flickers like a strobe.

When a mallard drops its feet and cups its wings to land, its profile is as distinctive as Devil's Tower or the Rock of Gibralter.

I only eat a few ducks per year, so I only shoot a few ducks a year, but I can't get enough of that vision. I often go unarmed into the woods after the season just to call them. They'll come in numbers when nobody is around to shoot at them.

That vision was alive Thursday when I joined Bob Snider and Jim Bell of Little Rock for a morning hunt at Roc Roe Hunting Club in Monroe County. Snider, a well-known artist, interprets these visions on canvas. My favorite Snider painting recreates a photo of my friend Rusty Pruitt canoeing on the Buffalo River. A prized possession, it hangs over my couch.

Jake Bokker of Hazen was our guide. Penny, Bokker's yellow Labrador retriever, was his partner. Petite and lithe, Penny has the build of a 2- or 3-year-old dog. It surprised me when Bokker told me she is 6 years old.

"I don't know what's wrong with her today," Bokker said. "She's acting really goofy."

Not that we could see. Penny found every bird that fell. She made long retrieves and hunted down a crippled gadwall that used every trick it knew to evade capture. A few times Bokker had to throw empty shotgun hulls toward ducks that escaped Penny's keen eyes, and once he had to shoot toward a duck hidden among brush at the far side of the hole to show Penny where it was. To his great credit, Bokker didn't scold Penny or even raise his voice. The closest he came to that was asking her, "What's the matter with you today?"

Snider said his late father had a similar manner with his bird dogs, which were known as some of the finest in Ouachita County. He told us about a lady in the community who admired this quality immensely.

"She said, 'If I ever find a man that talks to me the way your father talks to his dogs, I'll marry him,' " Snider recalled.

Regrettably, I picked a day hunting for the first time with three new partners to log my worst shooting performance in 30 years. I used a Remington 105 CTi, a shotgun I've shot only once, about eight years ago on a South Dakota pheasant hunt. I chose it for this duck hunt because it ejects out the bottom, making it a good neighbor in a duck blind.

My ammo was 3-inch, #2 Winchester BlindSide. My choke was a Patternmaster Anaconda. I had never pulled the trigger on this combination. I know better. Patterning a load is Hunting 101. Failing to do so made me look inept. I missed a greenhead that cupped right in front of the blind. When that bird tried to reverse thrust, it hung midair for a moment, motionless and outstretched as if tacked to a board. That's a point-and-shoot, but I missed again.

Finally, after missing all three shots on a tightly clustered group of gadwalls that cupped over the decoys, I took a 45-yard patterning shot at the water. The pattern was so tight and so dense that it looked like the whole load could go in a paint bucket, but it also hit well beneath point of aim. Fine. I'd shoot high going forward.

Ducks were not exactly plentiful that morning. They had a lot of high-quality places to choose from in the near vicinity, and most of them chose other places. One was an open hole on the other side of a thicket.

I marvel at how ducks pour into certain places with abandon. They might work a decoy hole for a bit, but then they'll fly 200-300 yards away and plop down without hesitation. On this day, ducks made one low pass and then funneled into the hole on the other side of the thicket. A great many ducks also spiraled into a different hole near another blind without any apparent forethought.

Once ducks are on the water, every other duck will go to them.

Two things made a difference. Ducks cannot resist looking at a dog swimming. It's the non-rigid movement. A spinning wing decoy is, despite the wings, a stationary device. Bobbing decoys that squirt water are stationary. Jerk strings are stationary and linear. We had all of those things. They didn't impress the ducks.

A dog swims an erratic course like a duck swims. Whenever Penny swam for a duck, ducks always came over to look.

My droning drake mallard call also helped. Most hunters don't have that call in their kits, so ducks usually only hear it from real drakes. It's an assurance call that works.

Bokker is a very good caller who employs multiple call cadences, tones and timbres. He gets their attention. Layering the drake wheeze into Bokker's routines seened to make ducks less skittish.

Gadwalls were the most plentiful species, followed by teal, followed by, surprisingly, wood ducks. In my experience, woodies fly at dawn and then sit for the day. On Thursday, they came over all morning in pairs and threes.

I am convinced that teal are as small as they are because they burn so many calories. I don't think they ever land. They buzz a hole over here, do loops and barrel rolls and then buzz a hole a quarter of a mile over there. Bell and Snider speculated that teal merely enjoy racing.

Bell, the most efficient shot in the blind that morning, ended racing for a few teal with his over/under Beretta 12-gauge. Snider, shooting a Remington 870 12-gauge, splashed his share, as well.

Like a Fourth of July fireworks show, the Jan. 11 hunt had a grand finale. A group in a blind near to where so many other ducks lit motored out to collect their ducks. That commotion rousted all of those other ducks, and they all came straight to us. We claimed a bunch out of that group, and that was the one caused Bokker to get sideways with Penny.

"There's ducks lyin' all over this hole," Bokker barked. "Go get 'em!"

That's when he had to throw shotgun shells at them. It was a bit of sensory overload for Penny.

"She's not used to that many being down at once," Bokker said.

Finally, a mallard hen and drake sailed in, wings cupped and feet down. I drew a bead on the greenhead, shot high and folded it.

That was our last bird of 10, and we ended it shortly after that so we could zip over to DeValls Bluff and have lunch at Craig's BBQ.

Spending time in a blind with good friends and knocking down a few ducks was a fine way to open 2024. I have finally learned my lesson about patterning a shotgun before hunting with it, but I also know I'll do it again. That's OK. Seeing mallards glowing in the air at dawn is worth missing a few.



