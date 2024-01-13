Winter storm causes deaths, disruptions, delays





ST. LOUIS -- A major winter storm swept the northern U.S. on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others and bitter cold temperatures and whipping winds across several states.

A man was believed dead after an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry. A Wisconsin man died while snow-blowing his driveway. Political leaders in Illinois implored Texas Gov. Greg Abbot to stop sending migrants to Chicago, which is on the verge of dangerous weather.

Heavy snow and strong winds made driving virtually impossible in parts of Iowa, so much so that Republican presidential hopefuls called off campaign events. "Black ice" from freezing rain caused wrecks and brought Kansas City, Mo., to a standstill. Flight cancellations were common, including more than 1,000 at Chicago's airports.

In Idaho, two men were rescued after being caught in the avalanche Thursday afternoon near the Montana border, but a third man was missing and presumed dead. The U.S. Air Force assisted in the search and rescue. Authorities weren't sure what the men were doing in the area that had been under an avalanche danger warning for several days.

The Idaho avalanche came a day after the first U.S. avalanche death of the season was reported in California on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said Friday afternoon that it was investigating the death of a 69-year-old man who became unresponsive while snow-blowing his driveway in Franklin, a Milwaukee suburb. No further information was released.

Republican candidates campaigning ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses were contending with a blizzard warning covering most of the state. Nikki Haley's campaign canceled three Friday events and said it would be hosting "telephone town halls." Ron DeSantis' campaign postponed events in Marshalltown and Clear Lake.

The cold was the bigger concern in the Dakotas. It was 11 degrees below zero F in Bismarck, N.D., on Friday morning, and forecasters warned the weekend will get even worse. It could reach 20 below F by early Sunday.

Chicago is expecting several inches of snow through the weekend, with wind chills well below zero. Advocates worried for the growing population of migrants sent up from the U.S.-Mexico border -- more than 26,000 have arrived since last year. By Friday, dozens were staying in eight parked "warming buses" to avoid sleeping outside while they await space in city-run shelters.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city will suspend plans to enforce a 60-day cap on shelter stays for asylum seekers through at least Jan. 22 because of the cold snap. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a letter pleading with Abbott.

"As we grapple with the existing challenges of your ongoing manufactured crisis, the next few days are a threat to the families and children you are sending here," Pritzker wrote. "I am pleading with you to at least pause these transports to save lives."

Temperatures were below zero Fahrenheit across Montana on Friday morning with wind chills as low as minus 57 F in places along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains and in the central part of the state.

Near-record cold in Kansas City will make for a frigid NFL playoff game tonight, when the Chiefs host Miami. The game-time temperature could be below zero. Fans will be allowed to bring in blankets for their laps and cardboard to put under their feet to stay warm. The University of Kansas Health System set up a clinic and several first aid stations at Arrowhead Stadium.

The South wasn't immune. Severe storms with winds reaching 70 mph stretched across Mississippi.

Arctic air is expected to arrive in the South by this weekend. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urged residents to prepare for ice, frigid temperatures and possible prolonged power outages.

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Foody, Sophia Tareen, Melissa Perez Winder, John O'Connor, Mathew Brown, Gillian Flaccus, Rick Callahan, Patrick Whittle, Amy Beth Hanson, Todd Richmond, Acacia Coronado, Heather Hollingsworth and Michael Goldberg of The Associated Press.

Waterfront businesses are flooded at high tide during a powerful storm, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Camden, Maine. Maine coastal communities suffered extensive damage from the storm. (Jane Babbitt via AP)



Workers shovel sidewalks in Ankeny, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Sculptures of Korean War soldiers are seen in Salix, Iowa, during a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Sculptures are part of a Creative Steel custom art display at Port Neal Welding Company. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)



Snow falls on the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park during a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Signs along US Highway 75, looking south from F Street, advise against travel due to snow, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



People push a car out of a snowbank as a winter storm arrives Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Jose Galeno shoves south 24th Street near N Street after overnight snow dumped several inches, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



A man shovels as a winter storm arrives Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



A man cleans a path from snow at front of a school in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)









