Walmart does it again. The wows keep coming.

For the past two years, the largest retailer in the world has been delivering products by drone and is now set to expand its service. At an industry trade show last week, the company said it would offer drone delivery service that can reach up to 75 percent of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The service will allow more access to customers with a broad assortment of items available for delivery “within minutes,” said Prathibha Rajashekhar, senior VP of Innovation & Automation for Walmart U.S. “Drone delivery is not just a concept of the future; it’s happening now and will soon be a reality for millions of additional Texans.” Over the past two years, 37 drone delivery hubs in seven states have completed more than 20,000 customer deliveries. The new expansion will add 1.8 million households to the system.

Anyone who’s ever owned and/or operated a personal drone has to be wondering: What can possibly be delivered by a drone, and how big are the drones?

We don’t know what kind of drones are used, or how big they are, but we do know the Federal Aviation Administration has okayed Walmart’s contractors to fly them without a dedicated observer. Under normal circumstances, pilots are required to keep the drone within eyesight. Considering that the delivery radius for these drones is up to 10 miles, the allowance is critical.

What can they deliver?

Ms. Rajashekhar says 75 percent of items in a Walmart Supercenter meet the size and weight requirements for drone delivery; some of the most popular items include snacks and beverages. They can also deliver baking supplies or last-minute gifts.

“The response from customers ordering drone delivery from Walmart every day has been incredible,” said Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing, one of the companies that flies the unmanned aerial vehicles for Walmart. He says the demand is real.

Being used enough for a company like Walmart to pull the trigger on expansion is significant for the future of all companies who have considered in-home delivery. For Walmart, it makes even more sense.

Walmart’s 4,700 stores are located within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population. That is testament to the genius of Walmart, and also leaves the outfit “uniquely positioned” to scale when the time comes, Mr. Woodworth said.

We’ve written in this space about how Piggly Wiggly revolutionized the shopping experience by switching customers from a system in which a clerk takes a shopping list from the buyer and retrieves items to a system where the customer browses the aisles.

Now, if we have the urge, we can call Walmart and have a small pilotless hovering aircraft deliver chips and a Coke to us without so much as hitting pause on the remote. It’s a couch potato’s dream.

It’s change, and it’s different. We’ll let you decide whether little flying machines hovering above your porch, and maybe one day ringing your doorbell, is better.