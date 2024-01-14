Another blowout: Hogs 0-3 in SEC

It was another brutal SEC Saturday for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team.

The Razorbacks were blown out on the road by Florida a week after being blown out at home by Auburn in the conference opener.

Two Saturday SEC losses by a combined 53 points.

Florida beat Arkansas 90-68 before an announced crowd of 10,445 at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla., after building a 19-point lead in the first half.

The Gators (11-6, 1-2) led by as many as 25 points in the second half.

Auburn beat Arkansas 83-51 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville last Saturday to hand the Razorbacks' their most-lopsided loss ever at home by a college opponent.

Between those drubbings, the Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3) lost at Georgia 76-66 on Wednesday night.

"We've been here [five] years and we've been a team that's been super tough-minded, we've been a team that competes, we've been a team that battles," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We've been a team that has grit. We have not done that this year at all."

Freshman guard Layden Blocker played 24 minutes off the bench and led the Razorbacks with a season-high 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

"It's been tough for everyone," Blocker said of Arkansas' 0-3 SEC start. "For the past couple games we haven't been playing our best, what we're capable of doing.

"We've just got to keep working, keep our heads up and just keep trying to fight.

"We've got to click. We're going to click soon. At the end of the day, we'll be where we want to be."

Florida jumped out to a 27-9 lead, which prompted Musselman to call a timeout and switch from a man-to-man to a zone defense.

Musselman said it was the first time in his nine seasons as a college head coach -- including the first four at Nevada -- that he has played a zone defense in a game.

"But we're not guarding anybody one-on-one, so the thought process was to put a zone in yesterday [Friday] to try to help us with dribble-drives," Musselman said. "It helped for a little bit as a change of pace. It maybe slowed Florida down for a little bit.

"But just as with any zone and man, you've got to be able to guard either the guy in your area or the guy you're assigned to."

Florida pushed its lead to 29-10, but playing a zone had temporary benefits as the Razorbacks pulled within 34-25 on a jump shot by senior guard Jeremiah Davenport with 5:39 left in the half.

"Honestly we didn't prepare for it much, but I feel good about our zone attack," Florida Coach Todd Golden said. "I think our personnel is good for a zone."

The Gators pushed their lead back to 46-33 at halftime.

A dunk by senior forward Tyrese Samuel put Florida ahead 57-37 with 16:26 left.

Arkansas didn't pull closer than 14 points for the rest of the game.

The Gators shot 49.3% from the field (33 of 67) and matched the most points by an Arkansas opponent this season along with the Razorbacks' 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington.

"I thought it was our best performance of the year," Golden said on Florida's postgame radio show. "This is a back-against-the-wall type game, both teams 0-2 coming into it, and I thought we had the more together team out there.

"We had a lot of trust out there and our guys competed at a really high level."

The Razorbacks shot 37.7% from the field (23 of 61) and according to statbroadcast.com they were 10 of 28 on layups and 3 of 5 on dunks.

Musselman said Arkansas worked in practice on finishing inside through contact -- including drills at Saturday morning's shoot-around -- but he added that hitting shots around the rim is also up to the players.

"I can't teach making dunks and layups," Musselman said. "There's a lot of stuff that I've got to do a better job with this group, but finishing around the rim, doing it with physicality, is something we've got to get better at.

"Sometimes you can help by diagramming a play and you get a guy in a scoring area, which is obviously in the paint, and then at some point you've got to finish in there as well.

"So we'll continue to try to drill it, we'll continue to show it on film, we'll continue to try to talk about it."

Sophomore guard Riley Kugel led the Gators with 20 points off the bench. Samuel, a 6-10 transfer from Seton Hall, had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Zyon Pullin, a transfer from Niagara, had 15 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

Arkansas sophomore guard Joseph Pinion played 22 minutes off the bench and had a season-high 12 points.

Davenport, who started and played 25 minutes, scored all of his season-high 13 points in the first half.

Davenport, Blocker and Pinion got minutes that had been going to senior guards Davonte Davis and Khalif Battle and freshman guard Keyon Menifield.

Davis, Battle and Menifield all were scoreless and played 11, 2 and 3 minutes, respectively.

"I was proud of our two young guys and how they battled," Musselman said of Blocker and Pinion.

Musselman praised Davenport's offense and effort, but added he didn't have a rebound.

Florida outrebounded Arkansas 48-31 and had 15 offensive rebounds.

Razorbacks sophomore forward Trevon Brazile had a team-high 7 rebounds to go with 7 points in 26 minutes. Senior forward Jalen Graham had 10 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes.

"The theme of the game was rebounding," Musselman said. "I told the team that I thought if we outrebounded them, we would win the game.

"We needed rebounding from everybody."

Florida bounced back from a 103-85 loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday night after opening SEC play with an 87-85 loss at home to No. 6 Kentucky last Saturday.

"You're going to lose games, and this is the second-best league in America. There's plenty of top 25 teams, tough environments to play in," Golden said. "And the fact that we were able to come back and play the way we did after that game at Ole Miss -- which was definitely our worst effort of the year -- I think says a lot about the character of the guys in our program."