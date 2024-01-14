Artist Mary Talbert marks 100th birthday with exhibition at The Medium





Color.

It's the first thing that draws 99-year-old artist Mary Talbert's eye when she looks at a photo from a friend's vacation or out at the hills around her home in West Fork.

She laughs at the memory of herself at 4 years old, ready to go to school so that she could get a set of watercolor paints.

"That was the one reason to go to school!" she chuckles while taking a break from her latest painting. Although she says that her hometown of Atchison, Kan., was a railroad town, art supplies were still few and far between in the 1920s when you were growing up in a rural area.

"Just a blank piece of paper was golden, you know, just to have something to work with," she remembers. In school, kids asked her for her drawings of horses, which was encouragement. She says that during high school she focused on taking art classes.

"I wanted oil paints when I was in high school. And none of the stores carried anything like that," she explains. Her mother tried to order them through the Sears catalog or mail-order through Montgomery Ward, but couldn't find them. "She didn't know what to do."

Then her clever mother found transfers -- the paints used to tint and color black and white photos -- from a photographer, giving Talbert her own box of colors to work with.

After high school, Talbert moved to Kansas City and worked for Hall Brothers, now Hallmark, while attending classes at the Kansas City School of Commerce.

She met her husband, Joe, at a USO show, she says, and they danced all night. They got married during World War II. She left Hall Brothers to raise three children while her husband fixed airplanes and later taught others to do the same in the Air Force.

During that time, she says that she made watercolor paintings "of people's pets and things like that" while raising her family. An economic recession in the early 1960s led the family to West Fork, where her husband had relatives. She laughs at their early optimism about raising crops.

"Unemployment was 8%, and we thought we'd come down here on his family's property and we could raise our own food. Haha," she laughs. "Nobody told us that rocks grow better than the plants grow!"

She says that along the way she and her husband explored many different crafts, including glass etchings for everything from Christmas tree ornaments to church windows, until the "craft" became too hard for them to continue. Her husband passed away 20 years ago.

To date, Talbert has explored and created colorful landscapes and scenes in people's everyday lives in watercolor, oil, pencil, pastel and acrylic. She works mostly with acrylics these days because it's faster.

"In the evening sometimes I'll use my pastel pencils," she says, in the small studio on the side of her house. She says she's always got a "few ideas rattling around in her head" for paintings. She hopes to keep going as long as she can.

Her 100th birthday is Jan. 17, and the Artists of Northwest Arkansas are throwing her a birthday party at the opening of "The Golden Creatives" from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18. The exhibition features Talbert's work alongside fellow artists Bunny Hellweg, Gary Johnson and Terry Dushan at The Medium in Springdale. The birthday party will also be a reception for the exhibit, which will be on show from Jan. 15 to March 8.

Talbert hopes her family can make it to the party. She says that her son and grandson are coming from California, and she still has family up in Kansas (including great-great-grandchildren), so she's keeping an eye on the weather.

"This exhibit is the top of my bucket list," Talbert says. "Not a lot of people get the top of their bucket list. I never in this world dreamed it would really come true."

--

FAQ

'The Golden Creatives'

WHAT -- "The Golden Creatives" exhibit celebrates the talent, wisdom and unique perspectives of senior artists, particularly centennial artist Mary Talbert, who will celebrate her 100th birthday at the exhibition's opening. Registration is requested so that there's plenty of cake. The show will also feature art by Terry Dushan, Gary Johnson and Helen "Bunny" Hellweg. Most of the artworks are available for purchase, with 100% of the profits directly benefiting the artists.

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18 for Talbert's 100th birthday party; on show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through March 8

WHERE -- The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- thegoldencreatives.com

--

FYI

Free Art Classes

In addition to the exhibition, "The Golden Creatives" will offer a range of free art classes led by senior artists. "The ultimate goal of our exhibition is to celebrate all senior artists and to provide intergenerational collaboration with students and art lovers throughout Northwest Arkansas." Registration is required.

Jan. 23 -- Exciting Watercolor, 5-7 p.m., Gary Johnson instructor.

Jan. 30 -- My Journey In Art, a conversation with Mary Talbert & Terry Dushan, 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 6 -- Atmospheric Landscapes With Watercolors, 5-7 p.m., Gerald "Scout" Hatley instructor.

Feb. 13 -- Following Form and Shape (graphite pencil), 5-7 p.m., Stan Dark instructor.

Feb. 20 -- The Magic of AI, 5-7 p.m., Dave Floyd instructor.

Feb. 27 -- Pen and Ink Drawing, 5-7 p.m., Mark Lindley instructor.

The Golden Creatives are also offering volunteer opportunities for students.

INFO -- thegoldencreatives.com

Artist Mary Talbert works on a painting Jan. 3 at the West Fork Fire Department. Talbert will celebrate her 100th birthday with an artists' reception Jan. 18 at the Medium in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



"Lifting Off" Pastel



"Moonglo" Acrylic



"October Barn, New Sulfer, Arkansas" Acrylic



"Peace" Acrylic



"Swinging Bridge at Devil's Den" Acrylic



"Waiting: Monterey Bay, Calif." Acrylic



"White River, West Fork" Acrylic

