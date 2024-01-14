Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

3. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

4. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

5. THE EXCHANGE by John Grisham. In a sequel to "The Firm," Mitch McDeere, who is now a partner at the world's largest law firm, gets caught up in a sinister plot.

6. THE LITTLE LIAR by Mitch Albom. The actions of an 11-year-old boy help facilitate the delivery of Jewish residents, including his family, to Auschwitz.

7. THE SERPENT AND THE WINGS OF NIGHT by Carissa Broadbent. The first book in the "Crowns of Nyaxia" series. Oraya enters a tournament held by the goddess of death.

8. HOLLY by Stephen King. Private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

9. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

10. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

Nonfiction

1. THE WAGER by David Grann. Survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

2. OATH AND HONOR by Liz Cheney. The former U.S. representative from Wyoming recounts how she helped lead the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

3. THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. The Grammy Award-winning pop star details her personal and professional experiences, including the years she spent under a conservatorship overseen by her father.

4. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The late actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

5. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

6. PREQUEL by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host and co-author of "Bag Man" details a campaign to overthrow the U.S. government and install authoritarian rule prior to and during our involvement in World War II.

7. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

8. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

9. MY NAME IS BARBRA by Barbra Streisand. The EGOT winner chronicles her journey in show business and reveals details about some of her personal relationships.

10. THE KINGDOM, THE POWER, AND THE GLORY by Tim Alberta. The author of "American Carnage" looks at divisions within the American evangelical movement.

Paperback fiction

1. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

2. TWISTED LOVE by Ana Huang.

3. WILDFIRE by Hannah Grace.

4. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT by Daniel James Brown.

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

3. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

4. EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT LOVE by Dolly Alderton.

5. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl.

Source: The New York Times